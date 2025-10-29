ERICA ENDERS AND ELITE MOTORSPORTS LOOKING FOR SOME LADY LUCK AT NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 29, 2025) – Elite Motorsports storms into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with sights set on a statement-making weekend at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals. Leading the charge is Erica Enders and her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment machine who have turned Vegas into a kingdom where she’s reigned supreme, boasting more wins than any NHRA professional.

With 10 total victories at the facility, six at the fall Nevada Nationals and four at the spring event, Enders enters the penultimate event of the 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series not with excuses, but with unyielding resolve. Despite a season where the points have fallen short of expectations, the winningest female in motorsports with 50 national event titles—49 of them in Pro Stock— has transformed adversity into motivation.

“The amount of work that has gone on at Elite Motorsports in 2025 is unfathomable,” Enders said. “There’s a striking difference between us and our competitors. When we are behind, we put our heads down and go to work. And that’s exactly what we’ve done this season. The way the points are panning out is nothing short of an embarrassment but at the same time, we use it as fuel to motivate us in the future.

“Since we left Texas, we have been working and testing to try to figure out our best combination, to head west,” Enders continued. “We potentially have eight qualifying sessions and eight rounds of eliminations to test and try to get better for 2026 and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Having said that, Aaron Stanfield has an opportunity to finish second and I have an opportunity to finish third and we are going to do everything in our power to execute. It’s no secret that Vegas is one of my favorite places to race, on the planet. I’m hopeful that our typical Vegas lady luck, will be on our side.”

In addition to Enders 10 wins at the facility, most recently in the fall of 2023, Stanfield and the JHG / Melling / Janac Brothers team picked up a win at last year’s Nevada Nationals and Jeg Coughlin Jr., who is taking care of business behind the wheel of the SCAG / Outlaw Beer machine, has six wins at the facility, two in the fall (2002, 2008) and most recently last spring at the Four-Wide event.

Greg Stanfield in his Janac Brothers / The Rod Shop entry, Troy Coughlin Jr. representing JEGS and the Cuadra Boys trio round out the Elite Motorsports team looking for their first wins at the facility.

Competition at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations round out the weekend Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pro Stock first round at noon. Fans can catch the action live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 3 p.m. ET and eliminations at 5 p.m. ET.