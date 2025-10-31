Home Featured Stories The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 at Phoenix Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 at Phoenix Outlook

By
SM Staff
-
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 series finale on Sunday, November 2nd at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Last season, now retired Martin Truex Jr. captured the pole with a lap of 134.741 mph (26.718 secs.) and Joey Logano led twice for 107 laps en route to his win, and elevated his status to another level and in an elite category of three-time champions in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Championship 4 Round Drivers at Phoenix Raceway

RankDriverRacesPolesWinsTop-5Top-10DNFsAvg FinishDriver Rating
1Chase Briscoe90124218.475.2
2Denny Hamlin40321723110.698.8
3William Byron152139010.897
4Kyle Larson22211014210.797.8

Track & Race Information for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4

Playoff Race #: 10 of 10
Track Size/Type: 1 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Purse: $12,394,135
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 9 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 11 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 3 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees
Race Length: 312 laps / 500 Kilometers / 312 Miles

Time

November 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 60 laps
Stage 2 Length: 125 laps (Ends on Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 127 laps (Ends on Lap 312)

Who and what should you look out for at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Comparisons:

2025StartsWinsTop-5Top-10PolesLaps LedLaps Comp% LedAvg StartAvg FinishDriver Rating
Chase Briscoe353151978818,63410.20%9.912.590.8
Denny Hamlin356141748168,5339.56%12.314.290.6
William Byron3531116312788,94614.29%10.214.097.8
Kyle Larson3531421111068,86712.47%11.613.593.8
Totals & Averages 1241698179736,11611.63%11.013.693.3
  • Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has three poles, two wins, 17 top fives, 23 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 10.600.
  • Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, one win, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.682.
  • William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, one win, three top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 10.800.
  • Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 18.444.

Joey Logano leads all active NCS drivers this weekend with three wins (2016, 2022, 2024). In 2024, Logano won from the second starting position at Phoenix Raceway. With the win, Logano earned his third NASCAR Cup Series championship (2018, 2022, 2024). In 2022, Logano won from the pole position at Phoenix Raceway and earned his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Larson (2021) and Hamlin (2019) are the two Championship 4 drivers this season who have won a Playoff race at Phoenix. In 2021, Larson won from the pole at Phoenix Raceway and, as a result, won his first series championship.

The winner of the race has also won the NASCAR Cup Series title in three of the last four seasons. In 2023, Ryan Blaney finished runner-up at Phoenix to win his first title.

  • Chase Elliott won on Nov. 8, 2020
  • Kyle Larson won on Nov. 7, 2021
  • Joey Logano won on Nov. 6, 2022, and on Nov. 10, 2024.

There are four current Championship 4 contenders that are active Phoenix winners this weekend.

Active Phoenix Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Joey Logano42024, 2022, 2020, 2016
Kyle Busch32019, 2018, 2005
Christopher Bell22025, 2024
Denny Hamlin22019, 2012
Ross Chastain12023
William Byron12023
Chase Briscoe12022
Kyle Larson12021
Chase Elliott12020

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2025 SpeedwayMedia.com