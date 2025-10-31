The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 at Phoenix Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 series finale on Sunday, November 2nd at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Last season, now retired Martin Truex Jr. captured the pole with a lap of 134.741 mph (26.718 secs.) and Joey Logano led twice for 107 laps en route to his win, and elevated his status to another level and in an elite category of three-time champions in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Championship 4 Round Drivers at Phoenix Raceway

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top-5 Top-10 DNFs Avg Finish Driver Rating 1 Chase Briscoe 9 0 1 2 4 2 18.4 75.2 2 Denny Hamlin 40 3 2 17 23 1 10.6 98.8 3 William Byron 15 2 1 3 9 0 10.8 97 4 Kyle Larson 22 2 1 10 14 2 10.7 97.8

Track & Race Information for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4

Playoff Race #: 10 of 10

Track Size/Type: 1 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Purse: $12,394,135

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 9 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 11 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 3 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Race Length: 312 laps / 500 Kilometers / 312 Miles

Time

November 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 60 laps

Stage 2 Length: 125 laps (Ends on Lap 185)

Final Stage Length: 127 laps (Ends on Lap 312)

Who and what should you look out for at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Comparisons:

2025 Starts Wins Top-5 Top-10 Poles Laps Led Laps Comp % Led Avg Start Avg Finish Driver Rating Chase Briscoe 35 3 15 19 7 881 8,634 10.20% 9.9 12.5 90.8 Denny Hamlin 35 6 14 17 4 816 8,533 9.56% 12.3 14.2 90.6 William Byron 35 3 11 16 3 1278 8,946 14.29% 10.2 14.0 97.8 Kyle Larson 35 3 14 21 1 1106 8,867 12.47% 11.6 13.5 93.8 Totals & Averages 12 41 69 8 1797 36,116 11.63% 11.0 13.6 93.3

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has three poles, two wins, 17 top fives, 23 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 10.600.

Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, one win, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.682.

William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, one win, three top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 10.800.

Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 18.444.

Joey Logano leads all active NCS drivers this weekend with three wins (2016, 2022, 2024). In 2024, Logano won from the second starting position at Phoenix Raceway. With the win, Logano earned his third NASCAR Cup Series championship (2018, 2022, 2024). In 2022, Logano won from the pole position at Phoenix Raceway and earned his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Larson (2021) and Hamlin (2019) are the two Championship 4 drivers this season who have won a Playoff race at Phoenix. In 2021, Larson won from the pole at Phoenix Raceway and, as a result, won his first series championship.

The winner of the race has also won the NASCAR Cup Series title in three of the last four seasons. In 2023, Ryan Blaney finished runner-up at Phoenix to win his first title.

Chase Elliott won on Nov. 8, 2020

Kyle Larson won on Nov. 7, 2021

Joey Logano won on Nov. 6, 2022, and on Nov. 10, 2024.

There are four current Championship 4 contenders that are active Phoenix winners this weekend.