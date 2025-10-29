ront Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Phoenix Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Phoenix Raceway 150

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Event: Race 25 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 150

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs heads west to the Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Truck Series season finale. In two previous Truck Series starts at the one-mile track, Riggs has two top-15 finishes, finishing 13th in 2022 and 10th in 2024. Heading into the final race of the season, the 23-year-old Bahama, North Carolina native has earned three wins, three poles, 12 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes this season. With this, Riggs made his first career playoff berth for the Truck Series, making it to the Round of 8 and barely missing out on the Championship Four by one point. While he won’t be racing for a Driver’s Championship, Riggs will battle for the Owner’s Championship on Friday.

Love’s Travel Stops joins Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Riggs and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops’ truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the truck this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets. Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

“While we aren’t going for a Driver’s Championship this weekend, we still have the Owners Championship on the line,” said Riggs. “I really like Phoenix, and in my last two starts there, the results have been good. We want to end the season on a high note and bring Bob (Jenkins) that Owners Championship. It’s truly incredible what this team has done these last two seasons. This team has had my back since day one and the bond we have formed is something that I hold close to my heart. We have really stepped it up compared to 2024 and it’s only going to get better. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Michael Yates

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will round out his first year at Front Row Motorsports this Friday at the Phoenix Raceway. Smith heads to the season finale with two wins, five top-five, and 15 top-10 finishes on the season.

In four previous Truck Series starts at the track, Smith has earned one win, four top-five, and four top-10 finishes. His Xfinity Series record is equally impressive, with four starts from 2023 to 2024 resulting in one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes.

QuickTie will join Smith for the 150-lap event. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors. This season, QuickTie has powered Smith and the No. 38 team to two wins, capturing the checkered flag at Bristol-1 and North Wilkesboro.

“When I came to Front Row Motorsports, we scrambled to put his No. 38 team together in time for Daytona,” said Smith. “The stuff we have been able to accomplish since then is something I’m incredibly proud of. We want to end the season strong, and I know I can do that at one of my favorite racetracks.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Kevin Teaf

Rear Tire Changer: Cory Baldwin

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.