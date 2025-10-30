FUNNY CAR’S JACK BECKMAN LOOKS FOR FIRST LAS VEGAS WIN IN NEARLY 20 YEARS IN LOADED FUNNY CAR RANKS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 29, 2025) – With two more events on the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule, Funny Car veteran Jack Beckman is ready to finish the season strong at this weekend’s 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Beckman claimed a win at the Las Vegas track, which has him plenty motivated for a big weekend. Currently third in points, Beckman and his PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Funny Car team will have their sights set on a victory at the penultimate event of the season, which would be Beckman’s first at the facility since the 2006 campaign.

“As much as I love that track and as much success as I’ve had there as a sportsman racer, I’ve never won since 2006 in a Funny Car,” said Beckman. “You’d think the sheer odds would favor me for that facility. I hope I’ve gotten to that tipping point because Pomona was very fickle to me in the pro car for years and now I’ve won the last four times I’ve been there. So, hopefully I’ve paid my dues for Las Vegas.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. The race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, and is the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Beckman has two wins early this season in Pomona and Chicago, remaining consistently in the top five throughout the 2025 season. He’s 131 points behind his John Force Racing teammate and reigning Funny Car world champion Prock, with four-time champion Matt Hagan in second.

Prock has a lead of 112 points over Hagan, following his win in Dallas, giving him nine victories and a commanding lead with two races remaining in the Countdown to the Championship.

Others to watch in the loaded Funny Car ranks include three-time champ Ron Capps, Paul Lee, Daniel Wilkerson, rookie Spencer Hyde, Reading winner Cruz Pedregon and Chad Green.

“The race is for second place unless something significant happens to the team that hasn’t happened since the day Austin first strapped into that car. Nobody’s going to catch Austin, but our job is to just keep winning rounds and, if we can win the next eight rounds, it will solidify second and maybe first if they stumble. But unless we get them in the first round at the next two races, it’s going to be very difficult for us to get them out of competition early.

“Things lined up in our favor at St. Louis, where we were able to beat them in the second round. Unfortunately, there was an inversion in Dallas. We lost early and they went on to win the race, so if they win the championship, they didn’t back into it. The season they’ve had is amazing. I understand the numbers, so our goal is to win the race. The points will take care of themselves.”

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta holds a commanding 141-point lead over Justin Ashley, giving the veteran an outside chance to clinch a world championship this weekend in Las Vegas. Other contenders include Shawn Langdon, Tony Stewart and Clay Millican.

It’s a two-horse race in Pro Stock, as Dallas Glenn leads KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson by 60 points. The duo has dominated in 2025 and will look to finish strong against a field that features Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders, who has an incredible 10 wins in Las Vegas.

Richard Gadson moved a step closer to his first world title after winning in Dallas. He leads teammate and back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera by 72 points and Matt Smith by 105 points heading towards the stretch run.

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Vegas race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each driver racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 31, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 2. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America’s performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.