TED WIENS TRICK OR TRACTION AWARD COMING TO FRIDAY QUALIFYING AT DODGE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 29, 2025) – Already a pivotal stop in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Friday’s second qualifying session at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will offer even more incentive for drivers in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

NHRA officials announced today that Ted Wiens Complete Auto Service will offer a special bonus for the low qualifier in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle during the second qualifying session, which is slated to start at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

The “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award” will give $3,500 to the low qualifier in the nitro classes in the second qualifier, with the top qualifier in Q2 in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle set to pick up $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

It provides a thrilling incentive to kick off a massive weekend in Las Vegas, as championship hopes are on the line at the fifth of six playoff races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NHRA for the first time with this exciting award and be part of the huge weekend here in Las Vegas,” said Jennifer Wiens, Ted Wiens Complete Auto Service Brand Manager. “The ‘Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award’ is a perfect way to celebrate Halloween and recognize the driver who lays down the quickest pass in Q2 on Friday, kicking off an awesome race weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Ted Wiens Complete Auto Service is also sponsoring Top Fuel driver Kelly Harper during the event, while Jennifer Wiens and her three daughters race in Top Dragster. Jerron Settles will be driving the family’s Super Comp and Super Gas car in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series ranks as well.

Set to celebrate 25 years of incredible racing and remarkable moments, the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to showcase unbelievable action throughout the weekend.

It starts with two qualifying sessions on Friday, including the “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award,” two qualifying sessions on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, creating a wild and festive atmosphere that has traditionally made the fall Las Vegas race one of the top races of the NHRA season.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. The race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, and is the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. No. 1 qualifiers a year ago included Force, Prock, Greg Anderson and Herrera.

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta holds a commanding 141-point lead over Justin Ashley, giving the veteran an outside chance to clinch a world championship this weekend in Las Vegas. Other contenders include Shawn Langdon, Tony Stewart and Clay Millican.

Funny Car’s Prock, the reigning world champ, is also in prime position following his Dallas win. He’ll head to Vegas with hopes of a second straight title, holding a 112-point lead over Matt Hagan. Others to watch include Jack Beckman and Ron Capps.

It’s a two-horse race in Pro Stock, as Dallas Glenn leads KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson by 60 points. The duo has dominated in 2025 and will look to finish strong against a field that features Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders, who has an incredible 10 wins in Las Vegas.

Richard Gadson moved a step closer to his first world title after winning in Dallas. He leads teammate and back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera by 72 points and Matt Smith by 105 points heading towards the stretch run.

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Vegas race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each driver racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 31, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 2. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com.

