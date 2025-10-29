TOP FUEL’S SHAWN LANGDON READY TO BE AGGRESSIVE TO STAY IN TITLE HUNT IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 28, 2025) – Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon is headed to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for this weekend’s 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection with a singular focus and that’s winning for the fourth time this season.

The past Top Fuel world champion enters the weekend third in points, but knows it will take a near-perfect finish, plus a falter from his Kalitta Motorsports teammate, points leader Doug Kalitta, to win another world championship.

Rather than wish for that, Langdon is focused solely on winning the race, which serves as the fifth of six playoff races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. At the very least, a victory this weekend in Las Vegas in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air 25th anniversary dragster would at least keep him in championship contention heading into the finale.

“We have to win the last two races,” Langdon said. “Doug’s been on a pretty good run; when Doug and AJ (crew chief Alan Johnson) get in the zone, they’re very tough to beat. Justin (Ashley) is a great driver, and when his team gets their car going down the track, they’re very tough to beat. We just need to win. We’ll go to Las Vegas, and we have to keep going rounds and hopefully get a couple wins.

“I always seem to drive better when my back’s up against the wall, I feel like I have something to prove and I’m chasing someone down and driving aggressively. I seem like I’m more in my element when I’m out there driving aggressively and knowing exactly what I have to do to win. I feel like sometimes, when I got in the lead in the past, I got a little bit conservative and more of ‘don’t want to make mistakes and just keep status quo.’ I drive better when I drive with intent and aggression.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. The will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, and is the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Kalitta has taken command in the playoffs, advancing to the finals at the first four Countdown to the Championship events. He won in Dallas and has an opportunity to clinch his second world championship this weekend in Vegas, should Justin Ashley and Langdon falter early.

Ashley is currently 141 points back of first, while Landgon is 159 points back. Kalitta needs to hold a 192-point lead or more at the end of the weekend to clinch the world title, something Langdon would like to try and prevent. A win would assure the title race would at least head to Pomona, but it won’t be easy as Langdon will also have to face off with the likes of Tony Stewart, who won in Las Vegas in the spring, reigning world champ Antron Brown, Clay Millican and Force, the defending event winner who is making her final appearance in Las Vegas.

But with Langdon’s teammate in command in the title chase, the veteran is focused only on what he can control.

“For us to have a shot, Doug will have to kind of fall pretty badly at the last couple of races, but at the end of the day, we’re definitely not wishing anything bad on Doug,” Langdon said. “We’re just going to go to Las Vegas to do the best we can and try to have an opportunity in Pomona.

“If we’re not going to win the championship, we want Doug to win. It’s a little bit out of our control at this point because Doug has a pretty good lead. Ideally, we want to have a shot at the championship. If we don’t have that, then finishing one-two is the next-best thing. That would be a really good feat for the team as a whole.”

Funny Car’s Prock, the reigning world champ, is also in prime position following his Dallas win. He’ll head to Vegas with hopes of a second straight title, holding a 112-point lead over Matt Hagan. Others to watch include Jack Beckman, Ron Capps and Daniel Wilkerson.

It’s a two-horse race in Pro Stock, as Dallas Glenn leads KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson by 60 points. The duo has dominated in 2025 and will look to finish strong against a field that features Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders, who has an incredible 10 wins in Las Vegas.

Richard Gadson moved a step closer to his first world title after winning in Dallas. He leads teammate and back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera by 72 points and Matt Smith by 105 points heading towards the stretch run.

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Vegas race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each driver racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 31, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 2. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America’s performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.