Las Vegas Advance for the 25th Annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connectio

Tony Stewart & Matt Hagan

Top Fuel | Funny Car

25th Annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection

Oct. 30-Nov. 2 | Las Vegas

Event Overview

Friday, Oct. 31 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT

Saturday, Nov. 1 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3): 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4): 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, Nov. 2 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:20 p.m. PDT/4:20 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 3:05 p.m. PDT/6:05 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:30 p.m. PDT/7:30 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Sunday, Nov. 2: Qualifying show recapping Friday and Saturday’s action (3 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, Nov. 2: Finals show (5 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the second-to-last race on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race schedule and it is the fifth round in the six-race Countdown to the Championship. Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) drivers Tony Stewart (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car) are both in the Countdown, with 2025 marking Stewart’s second appearance in the NHRA postseason and Hagan’s 13th consecutive appearance.

Stewart is sixth in the Top Fuel standings heading into Las Vegas, 236 points behind championship leader Doug Kalitta. Hagan is second in the Funny Car standings, 112 points behind leader Austin Prock. Hagan is a four-time champion (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023).

Stewart enters Las Vegas representing the black and yellow colors of Rush Truck Centers on his Top Fuel Dragster. Hagan, meanwhile, sports the orange, black and white of American Rebel Beer on his Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car.

Rush Truck Centers has been dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for 60 years. They are the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America with more than 140 locations coast to coast and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies. Rush Truck Centers’ talented service technicians are the heartbeat of its dealerships. The company is always looking to add the best and brightest technicians to its team. Service technicians interested in looking for the next step in their careers can find additional information and listings of open positions on the Rush Enterprises Technician Careers page.

American Rebel Beer was founded in April of 2024 by American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. American Rebel Beer is All Natural, Crisp, Clean and has a Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. It does not use corn, rice or other sweeteners typically found in other mass-produced beers. American Rebel Beer is currently offered in 15 states (Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia), with additional states being announced soon. You can also find American Rebel in various legendary bars like Kid Rock’s, Tootsies, Honky Tony Central, and many others in the entertainment district in Nashville, as well as retail outlets, venues and music festivals throughout the United States. American Rebel Beer is America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

Stewart and Hagan competed at Las Vegas earlier this year (April 11-13) during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Stewart secured the No. 5 qualifying position and advanced to the Finals on Sunday, where he earned his first NHRA Top Fuel victory. His 3.870 ET at 317.42 mph defeated Antron Brown in second (3.912 ET at 302.35 mph), Justin Ashley in third (3.965 ET at 304.25 mph) and Jasmine Salinas in fourth (4.237 ET at 196.67 mph). Hagan secured the No. 12 qualifying position and also advanced to the Finals on Sunday. His 7.965 ET at 87.66 mph lost to Austin Prock in first (4.009 ET at 316.01 mph), Paul Lee in second (4.042 ET at 311.77 mph) and Dave Richards in third (4.320 ET at 227.80 mph).

The NHRA Nevada Nationals will be Stewart’s 39th career Top Fuel start. It’ll be his fourth overall start at Las Vegas and his second in the NHRA Nevada Nationals. For Hagan, the NHRA Nationals will be his 371st career Funny Car start. It’ll be his 32nd overall start at Las Vegas and his 17th in the NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Stewart competed in the Top Alcohol Dragster class in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in 2023, where he earned his first national event win (over Todd Bruce, Chris Demke and Mike Coughlin). Stewart made his NHRA driving debut at Las Vegas during the NHRA Nevada Nationals Oct. 28-30, 2022. He qualified No. 2 in the field and reached the final round before losing to Madison Payne. During Stewart’s Top Alcohol career, he earned six of his 19 round wins at Las Vegas.

Stewart has won an event on all tracks at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway property – the dirt track (his first USAC Silver Crown event on October 18, 1997), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (captured his 1997 IndyCar championship and earned the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series event win), the Las Vegas Bullring pavement short-track (won in a USAC midget in 2002 and also won in a sprint car in the same night) and the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (won the 2010 Las Vegas Sprint Car Nationals).

Hagan has four career wins at the NHRA Nevada Nationals (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022). For his first victory in 2017, Hagan ran a 3.942 ET at 329.42 mph to defeat Courtney Force (4.020 ET at 320.00 mph). In 2019, Hagan ran a 3.876 ET at 331.36 mph to defeat Jonnie Lindberg (3.945 ET at 321.12 mph). In 2020, Hagan clocked a 3.914 ET at 326.40 mph to defeat Ron Capps (4.463 ET at 173.70 mph). And in 2022, Hagan ran a 3.896 ET at 330.23 mph to defeat Robert Hight (6.157 ET at 111.12 mph). Hagan has raced in 11 final rounds at the Las Vegas track, more than any other venue.

Hagan has two No. 1 qualifiers at the NHRA Nevada Nationals, which came in 2009 (4.030 ET at 313.88 mph) and 2014 (3.983 ET at 322.42 mph).

The Mopar CAP (Career Automotive Program) will be partnering with TSR on Friday for the sixth of seven events this season. CAP consists of strategic alliances between Stellantis and over 100 colleges and trade schools teaching technical curriculum integrated into the school’s general automotive program, so that students can become certified Stellantis technicians.

Hagan, (Leah) Pruett and Stewart will participate in a Dodge autograph session on Friday from 12:15-12:45 p.m. PDT and again on Saturday from 10:45-11:15 a.m. PDT. Both sessions will take place in the pits at the Dodge display.

On Friday, October 31 prior to Q1 (approximately 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and after Nitro Q1, prior to Q2 (approximately 2:00-3:00 p.m.), the track and NHRA will be promoting trick-or-treating for the fans in the team pit areas as well as in the midway.

Tony Stewart, Driver of the Rush Truck Centers Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster

You’re representing Rush Truck Centers for their first primary scheme of the year. How special has your long-standing relationship with them been?

“Rusty Rush and everyone at Rush Truck Centers have been awesome and they are family to me. We’ve had a great relationship ever since I started SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) and he’s always been a part of TSR with us as well. Having him there this weekend and his brand on the car is kind of like having your brother hang out with you at the race. I’m excited to have them on-board.”

Dodge and Direct Connection have been named the title sponsor of the event. You and Matt Hagan have scored a combined six career victories at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Talk about the excitement of having their iconic brand attached to the event.

“I love it. I think it’s awesome that Dodge is sponsoring the NHRA Nevada Nationals. It’s important to the brand and it’s important to keep the Dodge name out in front of everyone, especially in the drag racing space of motorsports. They’ve always been a kingpin and been pivotal in drag racing, so it’s important to have them here.”

Matt Hagan, Driver of the American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

Dodge and Direct Connection have been named the title sponsor of the event. You and Tony Stewart have scored a combined six career victories at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with you bringing home five of those. Talk about the excitement of having their iconic brand attached to the event.

“Being able to win in Vegas is always big, especially in the Countdown. We’ve had a lot of success there. We’re halfway to Denver there with the altitude and air, so it’s sometimes tough to make power, but we always seem to do a good job with that in our Dodge//SRT Hellcat. Testing on Monday is a little up in the air right now due to parts and how many times we’ve blown up this year. If we do test, you always learn something no matter what. We’ll also have the SEMA show coming up after the NHRA Nevada Nationals, so it’s a great chance to see everyone. It will be a long week in Vegas and I’m looking forward to it. Let’s go win a race.”