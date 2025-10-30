PSM’S GAIGE HERRERA HEADS TO DODGE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS WITH SENSE OF URGENCY

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 30, 2025) – It’s an entirely different situation for Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera this year heading to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for this weekend’s 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection.

The past two seasons, Herrera has shown up to Las Vegas looking to polish off a dominant championship season, winning the race in back-to-back years en route to the world title. This year, however, it’s a different sense of urgency as Herrera needs a big weekend to try and reel in Vance & Hines teammate Richard Gadson with only two races remaining in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Gadson has enjoyed a breakout season in his second year in the category, winning the most recent race in Dallas to take a 72-point lead over Herrera. That puts Gadson in the driver’s seat with two races remaining and it also means Herrera has work to do if he wants a third straight world title on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

Herrera has again been impressive this season, winning six races, but Gadson has come up big in the playoffs with two wins, pushing the reigning world champ into what may be a must-win situation this weekend in Las Vegas.

“I’m going into Las Vegas with a mindset to be as consistent and deadly on (the starting line) as I can be,” Herrera said. “There’s a lot of things that can happen. I have an awesome team, so I know I can rely on them and I just have to do my job. The red light (in the semifinals) in Dallas hurt me, so I have to go into Las Vegas with a solid mindset.

“I’m counting every little point I can get. Hopefully I can get some bonus points. I know it’s going to be a fight to the end, but I love racing in Vegas. It’s an awesome facility, a beautiful place and I always look forward to going there.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the fall race in Las Vegas last year. The race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, and is the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Despite his continued success this season, Herrera has just one win in the playoffs through four races, a far cry from the nine he won over 12 playoff races the past two years. There’s still time to rebound and make things tight with Gadson, but it’s certainly a different dynamic for Herrera this year.

Matt Smith was his chief competition the past two seasons and he remains in contention as well, trailing Gadson by 105 points, but now Herrera is trying to track down his teammate. It definitely adds a thrilling layer to the weekend, as it seems to bring out the best in both Gadson and Herrera.

“I’m definitely glad it’s first and second for Vance & Hines, but I feel like it’s almost harder and there’s more pressure,” Herrera said. “He knows the machine I’ve got and I know what he’s got, so I feel like that puts a little more pressure on us as riders. Even as teammates, we’re both very competitive and we want to beat each other.

“That puts pressure on both of us, but with us being teammates, it drives and pushes us against each other, too. You add in (rookie) Brayden Davis (who is fourth in points riding a Vance & Hines rental bike) and he’s killer, too. I feel like the toughest competition is under our own tent, but that makes it fun at the same time.”

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn will look to pull a step closer to his first career world championship in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. His KB Titan Racing teammate, reigning world champion Greg Anderson, won in St. Louis in what has been a back-and-forth duel all season, but Glenn answered with a victory in Dallas.

He’ll take a 60-point lead into Las Vegas, looking to stretch that before the finale in Pomona. Glenn has a whopping seven wins this year, while Anderson has countered with six victories. Combined, the pair has won every race but three as they look to put a stamp on a commanding season.

Trying to stop them is a huge field in Las Vegas, one that includes Matt Hartford, defending event winner Stanfield, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Cory Reed and Erica Enders, who has an incredible 10 wins in Las Vegas.

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta holds a commanding 141-point lead over Justin Ashley, giving the veteran an outside chance to clinch a world championship this weekend in Las Vegas. Other contenders include Shawn Langdon, Tony Stewart and Clay Millican.

Funny Car’s Prock, the reigning world champ, is also in prime position following his Dallas win. He’ll head to Vegas with hopes of a second straight title, holding a 112-point lead over Matt Hagan. Others to watch include Jack Beckman, Ron Capps and Daniel Wilkerson.

The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, and the Summit Racing Series ET Finals, where world champions will be crowned. The event also serves as the season finale in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Vegas race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each driver racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 31, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 2. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America’s performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.