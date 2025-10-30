LAS VEGAS SET FOR THRILLING FINALE IN CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD FINALE AT RACE POWERED BY JBS EQUIPMENT

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 30, 2025) – The championship in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will be decided this weekend at The Strip Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with race fans set for a finale that could come down to the wire.

It is the last of 10 races during the 2025 campaign and the final of four races in Pro Mod’s “Road to the Championship,” and the event is also powered by JBS Equipment.

With a huge list of standouts still in contention, the race won’t be decided until Sunday, with the possibility of a winner-take-all final round. It sets the tone for a thrilling weekend to close out a spectacular season in the Pro Mod ranks.

The class has seen victories by five different drivers this season through nine races, including three first-time winners in points leader Billy Banaka, Mike Stavrinos and Derek Menholt. The top five drivers in points are all seeking their first world NHRA Pro Mod world championship.

“The NHRA is one of the largest motorsports sanctioning bodies in the world. Having the opportunity to involve the JBS Equipment company branding, support, and be supported by my Pro Mod class was an easy decision; it was also a business decision,” Bond said. “JBS Equipment has over 100 dealers in the United States and continues to add more each year. This opportunity allows JBS Equipment to have further reach and engagement with potential future customers and dealers in a location where we are looking to expand our dealer network.”

Bond has six career wins in the NHRA Pro Mod ranks, entering the weekend 15th in points.

Banaka leads Michael Stavrinos by just 11 points. Menholt, who won the most recent race in St. Louis, is third and 16 points back, while J.R. Gray, who dominated the regular season to the tune of three wins, is fourth and just 24 points behind.

Sidnei Frigo rounds out the top five at 51 points back at Las Vegas. With nearly 180 points up for grabs in Las Vegas, the title hopefuls sit at an incredible 11 drivers, as Mike Castellana, Mason Wright, Ken Quartuccio Jr., Alex Laughlin and multi-time champion Rickie Smith round out the top 10.

Past champ Mike Janis is in 11th and still has an outside shot at the title as well. With a stellar 20-car field expected for Las Vegas, it will without question be a finish to remember.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT, with the final two qualifying rounds at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is 9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

