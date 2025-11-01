B. FORCE, PROCK, REED & HERRERA GET PROVISIONAL NO. 1 POSITIONS AT DODGE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 31, 2025) – Making her last appearance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force made the fastest run in track history on Friday, taking the provisional No. 1 spot at the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force, who will retire from full-time racing at the end of the season, went to the top with her run of 3.697-seconds at 338.85 mph in her 12,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster, setting the track speed record and winning the $3,500 “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award” in the process.

If it holds, it would be the sixth No. 1 of the season for Force, who is also the defending event winner. As her full-time career is down to the final two races, the Top Fuel star is after one more shining moment in Las Vegas.

“That was the killer run,” Force said. “But all day, it’s been great for our team. We’ve been hitting our numbers exactly what we wanted to do, and that .69 was what we were aiming to do. So, to go No. 1, we’re very proud of it and it took every single one of our guys to do it.

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite race tracks. We’ve been really successful here in the past. We won here last year, but we want to end strong. It’s weird to think about [pending retirement] and honestly, I’m trying just to focus on Vegas this weekend, really being in the moment, being in the moment with my team, enjoying it all.”

Points leader Doug Kalitta is second with a 3.711 at 337.24 and Shawn Langdon is third 3.715 at 336.57.

In Funny Car, points leader Austin Prock continued to rule The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, making the quickest run in both sessions and winning the $3,500 “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award” with an impressive run of 3.895 at 334.48 in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS.

It puts the reigning champ on track to qualify No. 1 for the seventh time this season as he aims to inch closer to a second straight world championship as well. Las Vegas has been an ideal place for Prock in recent years, as he’s looking for his third straight win at the facility and a Las Vegas sweep this year. He slipped past Matt Hagan, who is second in points, to take the top spot on Friday and has no plans on letting up this weekend.

“We couldn’t ask for a better start. We came in here looking for more points, so No. 1 qualifier, low E.T. of both rounds, you can’t ask for any more than that out of this team,” Prock said.

“We’ve had a lot of success here, and when you come into a place where you’re comfortable and you know your package works well, it’s exciting, especially in the Countdown. We have another opportunity to [almost] lock this championship up again this weekend, like we did last year, and we want to do that. The Countdown is so stressful, and it’s a hell of a lot less stressful if you can go into Pomona and breathe.”

Hagan is second after a run of 3.897 at 329.75 and rookie Spencer Hyde is third thanks to a 3.917 at 324.75.

Pro Stock’s Cory Reed made a standout run to close out Friday’s qualifying and is now on track to clinch his first career No. 1 spot after going 6.597 at 206.32 in his J&A Service Chevrolet Camaro. It also handed Reed the $2,000 bonus for the “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award, adding another accomplishment during what’s been a banner season.

He picked up his first career Pro Stock win earlier this year in Norwalk and has been a consistent performer throughout, currently sitting fifth in points. He qualified third in St. Louis and then second in Dallas, and now has an opportunity to do one spot better and pick up his first career top qualifier.

“It’d be nice to knock [the first low qualifier] out and get it done with. It’ll be tough, though,” Reed said. “I mean, Erica [Enders] is going fast again, and she always does well here. Then, obviously me and Greg [Anderson] are really equal and tight, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings. Hopefully the weather gets really [crappy].

“I need some momentum. I want to move forward in the championship, not backwards, so that part’s been kind of a bummer the last couple of weeks, but I’ve been hanging out with Dallas [Glenn] a lot and he’s been rubbing off on me, so I think it’s good.”

Anderson is second with a 6.598 at 206.23 and Enders, who has an NHRA-record 10 wins in Las Vegas, is third after going 6.606 at 208.14. Points leader Glenn is fifth with a 6.611 at 206.13.

Needing a big weekend to close the gap on his Pro Stock Motorcycle teammate, Gaige Herrera got off to a stellar start on Friday in Las Vegas, making the quickest run in both sessions, including a 6.800 at 199.17 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. That handed Herrera the $1,000 “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award” and puts the back-to-back world champ on track for his eighth No. 1 in 2025.

Herrera entered the weekend 72 points behind teammate Richard Gadson, who has had a brilliant run in the Countdown to the Championship. Gadson is seeking his first world title, but Herrera closed the gap by taking the majority of bonus points on Friday, setting up what could be a marquee duel between teammates the rest of the way.

“Yeah, I’m definitely very happy with the start of the weekend,” Herrera said. “To be able to get those extra little bonus points, and then the $1,000 [Ted Wiens Complete Auto Service] check just adds to it.

“I’m just going out there, trying to do my best consistency-wise. As a rider, I’m trying to hit my shift points and I had two good lights, so I feel like I’m kind of back to where I used to be. Hopefully, I can carry it through the rest of the weekend.”

Angie Smith is in the second spot with a run of 6.824 at 198.82 and Gadson is third after going 6.834 at 198.06.

Qualifying continues at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LAS VEGAS — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.697 seconds, 338.85 mph; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.711, 337.24; 3. Shawn Langdon, 3.715, 336.57; 4. Shawn Reed, 3.737, 329.10; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.741, 330.72; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.744, 333.41; 7. Antron Brown, 3.750, 333.16; 8. Clay Millican, 3.771, 331.28; 9. Dan Mercier, 3.795, 326.95; 10. Josh Hart, 3.811, 329.26; 11. Rob Passey, 4.278, 227.46; 12. Tony Schumacher, 4.434, 181.06; 13. Kelly Harper, 4.684, 162.14.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.895, 334.48; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.897, 329.75; 3. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.917, 324.75; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 329.91; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.919, 329.02; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.930, 329.10; 7. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.937, 330.47; 8. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.938, 328.78; 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.950, 327.66; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.962, 330.15; 11. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.974, 321.42; 12. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 3.980, 300.13; 13. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.990, 314.90; 14. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.014, 314.02; 15. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.025, 312.21; 16. Tim Gibbons, Mustang, 4.140, 271.46.

Not Qualified: 17. Dylan Winefsky, 4.279, 279.50; 18. Dave Richards, 4.541, 193.40; 19. Jeff Diehl, 4.713, 178.54; 20. Buddy Hull, 5.042, 144.98; 21. Chris Morel, 7.890, 82.80.

Pro Stock — 1. Cory Reed, Chevy Camaro, 6.597, 206.32; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.598, 206.23; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.606, 208.14; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.608, 207.88; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.611, 206.13; 6. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.614, 206.39; 7. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.616, 207.50; 8. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.618, 207.46; 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.619, 206.48; 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.624, 205.38; 11. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.628, 206.54; 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.633, 207.18; 13. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.637, 206.48; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.645, 207.11; 15. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.647, 206.89; 16. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.650, 206.99.

Not Qualified: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.657, 207.98; 18. Chris Vang, 6.660, 203.68; 19. Kenny

Delco, 6.664, 205.38; 20. Mason McGaha, 6.665, 207.24; 21. Joey Grose, 6.779, 203.12.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.800, 199.17; 2. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.824, 198.82; 3. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.834, 198.06; 4. John Hall, Beull, 6.836, 199.02; 5. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.855, 199.23; 6. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.872, 195.14; 7. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.875, 198.50; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.887, 197.86; 9. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.894, 195.53; 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.942, 195.76; 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.950, 195.59; 12. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.975, 190.81; 13. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.995, 195.25; 14. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.016, 189.02; 15. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.145, 190.27; 16. Kahea Woods, Suzuki, 7.188, 186.23.

Not Qualified: 17. Steve Johnson, 7.901, 120.93.