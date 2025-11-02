PROCK, B. FORCE, ANDERSON & HERRERA QUALIFY NO. 1 AT DODGE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 1, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock closed out qualifying with the quickest run of the weekend on Saturday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the season at the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Prock lowered his time in the final session, going 3.885-seconds at 335.23 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS, taking his 22nd top spot since joining the Funny Car ranks at the start of 2024.

Just a pair earlier, Jack Beckman went to the top spot with his second strong run of the day. But Prock and his team followed in impressive fashion, giving the reigning world champ an outside chance to clinch the world championship on Sunday. Prock opens eliminations against Jason Rupert as he looks to pick up a third straight victory in Las Vegas.

“Hanging out on the starting line with my dad, brother and Nate Hildahl, I knew that the track was in good shape,” Prock said. “I knew that we were capable of running well.

“NHRA drag racing is the most unpredictable sport in the world. You never know what’s going to happen. There’s so many moving parts and everything has to go right when you turn on four win lights on a Sunday, or eight runs in a row from qualifying. But we never let up. We try and go up there and do the same job every time and not get caught up in focusing elsewhere other than the places that you need to be. Each one of us on this race team to execute and do the job like we have been.”

Beckman jumped to second with a run of 3.892 at 331.61 on Saturday, bumping Matt Hagan to third with his 3.897 at 329.75.

Force kept the No. 1 position in Top Fuel thanks to Friday’s run of 3.697 at 338.85 in her 12,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster, giving the two-time world champion her sixth No. 1 qualifier this season and the 58th in her career. The defending event winner will look to win again in her final appearance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, bringing plenty of momentum into eliminations.

She set the track speed record on Friday and will look to close out the weekend with another victory in Las Vegas.

“I never would have imagined I’d have 58 No. 1 qualifiers. That just sounds like an impossible number, but I’ve been out here for many years, and I’ve been teamed up with many amazing crew chiefs and sponsors who have supported me to get us to that point,” Force said. “There’s two races left, and I’m proud to carry the No. 1 spot, and we’re hoping for a strong day tomorrow.

“On that Q3 run today, we were pushing to see what we can get away with them. Well, we found it. We didn’t get down the racetrack. The second round, I thought I broke a belt or something. It was going down. It was smooth. We were almost there.”

Points leader Doug Kalitta qualified second with a 3.711 at 337.24 and teammate Shawn Langdon took third with a 3.715 at 336.57.

In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson made an emphatic statement on Saturday, making the quickest run in both sessions and taking over the No. 1 spot with a run of 6.572 at 206.76 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro.

In the process of bumping Cory Reed – who was seeking his first career No. 1 qualifier – from the provisional top spot, Anderson earned his eighth top spot of the season and the 140th in his incredible career. The added bonus points were helpful as he tries to take down teammate and points leader Dallas Glenn, but the veteran and reigning world champion is focused on a victory on Sunday.

Anderson’s first-round opponent will be Troy Coughlin Jr., as he hopes to replicate Saturday’s performance on raceday.

“Yesterday we were just a little bit off. We had a lot going on, obviously with the Black family on my mind and I was maybe a little distracted,” Anderson said. “I didn’t do a great job yesterday, but today it was picture-perfect for me. I made two very nice runs in my car, and, yeah, sorry to Cory.

“The bottom line is he’s got a fast race car. The whole KB Titan camp this weekend looks really good, so it’s going to be fun tomorrow, and I’m happy that my car runs like it runs because for me, right now, this race is everything. I have to do well here. I have to gain ground on Dallas here, or Pomona just will be another race for me. It’s really as simple as that.”

Defending event winner Aaron Stanfield moved to the second spot with a 6.593 at 207.91 and Reed took third with a 6.594 at 207.30.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera kept the No. 1 spot, getting his eighth top qualifier this season thanks to Friday’s 6.800 at 199.17 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. It puts the back-to-back world champion in a good spot as he tries to get closer to points leader and teammate Richard Gadson in the championship race.

Herrera is after his third straight Las Vegas win and will open eliminations against Karen Stoffer.

“I don’t really count points. I just look at it once in a while,” Herrera said. “Every time I’ve been in any kind of situation championship-wise or points-wise, or if I say, ‘I need to do this or need to do that,’ it always bites me in the butt. I just go up there and let the cards play out however they’re going to play out.”

“Really, it’s just a matter of getting the job done tomorrow and trying to win as many rounds as possible. I’d love to gain more ground tomorrow and the best way to do that would be winning the race.”

Angie Smith qualified second with a run of 6.824 at 198.82 and Brayden Davis moved to third after going 6.826 at 199.14. Gadson qualified fourth.

Eliminations for the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection begin at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LAS VEGAS — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.697 seconds, 338.85 mph vs. Bye; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.711, 337.24 vs. 13. Rob Passey, 4.278, 227.46; 3. Shawn Langdon, 3.715, 336.57 vs. 12. Kelly Harper, 3.958, 298.47; 4. Shawn Reed, 3.737, 329.10 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.900, 305.63; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.741, 330.72 vs. 10. Dan Mercier, 3.791, 328.54; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.744, 333.41 vs. 9. Josh Hart, 3.779, 333.16; 7. Antron Brown, 3.750, 333.16 vs. 8. Clay Millican, 3.758, 328.62.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.885, 335.23 vs. 16. Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 4.025, 312.21; 2. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.892, 331.61 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.022, 319.75; 3. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.897, 329.75 vs. 14. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.014, 314.02; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.906, 333.08 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.990, 314.90; 5. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.917, 324.75 vs. 12. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 3.980, 300.13; 6. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 329.91 vs. 11. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.956, 320.81; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.919, 329.02 vs. 10. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.950, 327.66; 8. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.930, 329.10 vs. 9. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.938, 328.78.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.131, 299.40; 18. Tim Gibbons, 4.140, 271.46; 19. Buddy Hull, 4.163, 257.63; 20. Dylan Winefsky, 4.279, 291.38; 21. Chris Morel, 6.699, 97.96.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.572, 206.76 vs. 16. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.643, 206.92; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.593, 207.91 vs. 15. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.627, 207.27; 3. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.594, 207.30 vs. 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.626, 207.34; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.598, 206.45 vs. 13. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.621, 206.01; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.606, 208.14 vs. 12. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.621, 207.85; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.609, 206.07 vs. 11. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.615, 207.69; 7. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.610, 205.54 vs. 10.

Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.613, 207.50; 8. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.612, 204.91 vs. 9. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.613, 207.53.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Kenny Delco, 6.645, 205.72; 18. Chris McGaha, 6.650, 207.98; 19. Chris Vang, 6.652, 206.45; 20. Mason McGaha, 6.665, 207.24; 21. Joey Grose, 6.779, 203.12.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.800, 199.17 vs. 16. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.003, 189.18; 2. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.824, 198.82 vs. 15. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.995, 195.25; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.826, 199.14 vs. 14. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.973, 195.05; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.834, 198.06 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.964, 193.10; 5. John Hall, Beull, 6.836, 199.02 vs. 12. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.918, 195.76; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.838, 196.04 vs. 11. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.916, 196.36; 7. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.855, 199.23 vs. 10. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.887, 197.86; 8. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.870, 196.79 vs. 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.872, 195.14.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Kahea Woods, 7.188, 187.11.