Tasca Shows Strong Performance at the NHRA Nevada Nationals

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 2, 2025) – Tasca Racing delivered another powerful weekend performance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the 2025 NHRA Nevada Nationals, advancing to the semifinal round in a tough Funny Car field and securing multiple clean, consistent passes under challenging desert conditions.

After opening Friday qualifying with a smooth 3.962 ET at 330.15 mph that placed the Ford Racing Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car in the fourth qualifying position, Bob Tasca III and

crew chiefs Todd Okuhara and Aaron Brooks pushed harder in the second session but overpowered the track early, resulting in a 6.667-second run that dropped them to tenth. The team quickly rebounded Saturday with back-to-back strong performances, including

a 3.932 at 333.33 mph in Q3 and a weekend-best 3.906 at 333.08 mph in Q4, finishing qualifying in the No. 4 position heading into Sunday eliminations.

In round one, Tasca faced Blake Alexander and advanced with a 4.059-second pass at 260.97 mph, despite an unexpected safety system shutdown just past half-track. “It wasn’t the clean

finish we wanted, but the car was strong early and got us the round win,” Tasca said. In round two, the team found their best form of the weekend with a 3.921 at 330.15 mph, taking the win over Spencer Hyde and earning lane choice for the semifinals. “The

crew chiefs made a great call on one of the hottest tracks this season,” Tasca added. “This will be a Ford versus Chevy semifinal, buckle up.”

In the semifinal matchup against Austin Prock and his John Force Racing Chevy, Tasca staged deep and made another clean pass at 3.924 seconds, 331.77 mph, but Prock’s 3.870 run edged

him out by just 0.052 seconds (about 25 feet).

Prock would go on to lose to Matt Hagan in the final round.

“Every round this weekend we learned something valuable,” Tasca said. “This Ford Mustang Dark Horse was a contender in every round we went, and our team continues to show that we can

run with anyone out here. We’ll take the data we gathered in Vegas and carry that momentum into the next event.”

Tasca Racing will now prepare for the NHRA Finals in Pomona, where they aim to close out the season strong.