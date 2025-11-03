JEG COUGHLIN JR. REACHES SEMIFINALS FOR ELITE MOTORSPORTS AT NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Nov 2, 2025) – Jeg Coughlin Jr. and the SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Beer team led Elite Motorsports at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, advancing to the semifinals Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Jeg. Jr., a five-time Pro Stock world champion, qualified in the No. 10 spot with a 6.613-second pass at 207.5 mph. In the opening round, Jeg Jr. faced Eric Latino and despite leaving the starting line second, made up the difference pulling ahead for a 6.617 pass at 207.05 to defeat Latino’s 6.677 at 207.72.

The quarterfinals brought a tricky pedal-fest against teammate and No. 2 qualifier Aaron Stanfield in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing machine. Both drivers battled tire shake, but Jeg Jr. recovered first for a 6.672-second pass at 207.05 mph while Stanfield went 6.715 at 207.62. Stanfield made it to the second round after defeating teammate Cristian Cuadra in the first round (6.595 at 208.17 def. 6.642 at 206.99).

In the semis, Jeg. Jr. matched up with Matt Hartford. Holding a 12–5 record over Hartford in prior meetings; Jeg Jr. left the line first and ran a 6.668-second pass at 206.45 but it wasn’t enough for Hartford’s 6.603 at 207.40.

“Our team’s performance in Vegas continues to show progress. We had a couple cars qualified in the top eight and this SCAG / Outlaw Beer team was fortunate to have a strong semifinal finish,” Jeg Jr. said. “We will continue to hustle between now and the season ending event in Pomona and then directly into the off-season. This Elite Motorsports team doesn’t quit, and this momentum should bring us more favorable results and that’s very exciting.”

Fernando Cuadra Jr., the No. 14 qualifier repping the Corral Tequila / Corral Boots / Cuadra brands, advanced past No. 3 qualifier Cory Reed on a holeshot (.027, 6.622 at 206.89 def. .059, 6.599 at 206.20) before being stopped by Hartford in round two. Six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders also won her first-round match up against teammate David Cuadra on a holeshot (.029, 6.615 at 207.62 def. .100, 6.611 at 207.37) but came up short to eventual race winner Dallas Glenn.

The 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series will come to an end with the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Nov. 14-16, in Southern California.