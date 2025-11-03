NASCAR Cup PR
RYAN BLANEY WINS SEASON FINALE AT PHOENIX

AVONDALE, AZ – November 3, 2025 – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, marking his fourth win of the 2025 season and the 17th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This victory also represents Ford’s 748th all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series history and the 107th Cup Series triumph for Team Penske with Ford.

“Congratulations to Roger, Michael, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Phoenix,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The Team Penske cars showed speed throughout the weekend and positioned themselves for the win during the final laps. Capping off the season with a win is good and we are already working on 2026 with Ford Racing!”

“It’s just cool to end it on a good note. It’s just cool and obviously we had a fast car all day. Those other guys were just kind of faster getting going and I could never retain the lead. Those guys were just really good and it took my car a while to come in, but it was a really good call for two there and keeping track position. I got a decent restart and I was able to kind of roll the bottom in three and four and seek the 6 out at the line. I’m just really proud of the whole group and cool to end it in Victory Lane,” commented Blaney.

Five Ford Racing drivers started Sunday’s race from the top-10: Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P4 and Ryan Blaney in P5, Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P7, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in P9, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P10. Stage 1 of the race set the tone for the finale, featuring several lead changes and tight battles for track position. A caution near the end of the stage tightened the field and reset the momentum, bunching up the leaders for a short sprint to the green-checkered flag. Four Ford Racing drivers finished the stage in the top-10: Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P2, Austin Cindric in P4, and Joey Logano in P8, and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in P9. Stage 2 kicked off with an intense battle for the lead between Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, as the two traded positions multiple times while navigating lapped traffic and managing tire wear. An incident near the end of the stage brought out a caution, causing the stage to finish under yellow. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished in P2 and Joey Logano finished in P8. The final stage unfolded over the remaining 134 scheduled laps but extended into overtime. With just a few laps to go, a late caution reset the field, forcing teams to gamble on pit strategy and tire choices. On the final restart, Ryan Blaney powered his way to the front, passing Brad Keselowski in the closing laps to take the checkered flag.

Five Ford Racing drivers finished the race in the top-10: Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P1, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski in P2, Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P4, Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P7, and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P9.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. Haas Factory Team’s Sheldon Creed finished in P8.

The 2025 NASCAR season has officially come to an end and the 2026 season is set to kick off in February at Daytona International Speedway.
