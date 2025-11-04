NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Phoenix Raceway Race Report
Phoenix Raceway Championship Race
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Event: Race 38 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
Length of Race: 319 laps over three hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 30th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 319 of 319 laps)
● Noah Gragson (Started 18th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 319 of 319 laps)
● Zane Smith (Started 22nd, Finished 29th / Running, completed 319 of 319 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (27th)
Zane Smith (28th)
Noah Gragson (34th)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 21st / Stage Two: 22nd / Race Result: 22nd

“I’ve grown a lot as a driver this season,” said Gilliland. “I started the year with an almost completely new team, and the bond we built week in and week out pushed all of us to be better. The points finish wasn’t what we hoped for, but I know we’ll come out swinging in 2026.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 15th / Stage Two: 13th / Race Result: 27th

“It wasn’t the season we were hoping for, but I’m proud of how this team kept fighting every week,” said Gragson. “We brought fast cars to the track, even if the results didn’t show it. I’m looking forward to the off-season to reset and come back stronger for 2026.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 17th / Stage Two: 16th / Race Result: 29th

“I don’t think our final points standing shows the potential this team has and the speed we were showing up to the track with most weeks,” said Smith. “A lot of high points this season but a lot of bad luck and tough breaks that would take away from those. I’m excited to have everything already in place for 2026 so we can build on this season and take a big step forward.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

