Andretti Claims Runner-up Accolades at COTA and Championship with Momentum to Close Out 2025 Season

Austin, TEXAS – November 3, 2025 – Adam Andretti went past rival Paul Menard towards the end of the final race of the Trans Am presented by Pirelli 2025 Championship season at Circuit of The Americas. The feature race was on November 2 and he went on to secure the runner-up spot on the podium for the seventh time this season; he was ultimately just 40 points short of claiming the championship crown.

Series reporter Ben Cissel handed Andretti the microphone after the race, “This feels great. We are going into 2026 with some momentum. It feels really good with this Burtin Racing group.”

Acknowledging Burtin Racing’s key partners he added, “TOP LINER® is going to be back with us next year. Service Partners joined us here this weekend and thanks for that awesome support. It’s been great having them here.”

“My family came all the way out from Colorado, thanks to my wife and the countless support she gives me all the time. And she always handles it with such grace.”

“To my Burtin Racing team, you guys are absolutely awesome to work with. I feel so fortunate and blessed to be in this position. The Tran Am Series is such a great series to compete in. Great competitors!”

Adam finished by pointing out the positives and duly acknowledged the hard work of team founder Claudio Burtin, “We’re there, we’re here, we’re coming strong next year because of Claudio Burtin our leader. All glory to God and I appreciate you all.”

The 60th anniversary 2026 Trans Am series kicks off in a few months’ time at Sebring in Florida and one thing is for sure. Adam Andretti and Burtin Racing will be right up with the fastest cars on the track and challenging for the Championship again.

Thank You to Our Partners

Burtin Racing extends its gratitude to its partners, sponsors, and fans for their steadfast support throughout the 2025 season. From the shop floor to the pit lane, every result has been powered by teamwork, trust, and passion for American road racing. The weekend also represents one of the last opportunities to sign up for the hugely successful TOP LINER® Top Driver Challenge. Enter by November 5 at burtinracing.com.

Fans can follow Burtin Racing all weekend long across the team’s social media channels and official website for live updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and post-race highlights. Whether watching from the stands in Austin or tuning in at home, supporters can expect world-class racing and pure Trans Am excitement.

About Burtin Racing

Burtin Racing is a premier motorsport team based in Adairsville, Georgia, competing in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Founded and led by Claudio Burtin, the team blends engineering innovation, elite driver talent, and a deep passion for competition to consistently challenge at the front of America’s most historic road-racing championship.

Visit burtinracing.com for team updates and media content.

About TOP LINER® Truck Bed Liners

TOP LINER® is a global leader in spray-on truck bed liner technology. Based in Georgia, the company has just announced a nationwide distribution partnership with Service Partners. TOP LINER® is also the primary partner for the hugely successful Burtin Racing Trans Am team, with Adam Andretti challenging for the Drivers’ Championship in 2025.

About Check It 4 Andretti

Check It 4 Andretti is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting colon cancer screening and prevention. Established by the Andretti family, the foundation works to save lives by raising awareness and encouraging early detection.