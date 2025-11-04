Familiar Faces to Fill Corvette GTD PRO Driver Lineup for 2026

Kirchhöfer joins experienced lineup for three key IMSA endurance events

DETROIT (November 4, 2025) – The driver lineups for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports is set for 2026 with a roster of six Corvette factory drivers set to challenge for another GTD PRO title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and victories in the biggest races of the season.

The core lineup from 2025 remains unchanged for next season. Defending GTD PRO champions Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims will share the No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for the full 10-round GTD PRO season while Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg team in the No. 4 Corvette for the second straight season.

The quartet combined for nine podiums during the 2025 season – including second and third at Petit Le Mans – as the Corvette program swept the Manufacturers, Drivers and Teams championships in GTD PRO.

Garcia and Sims won overall at VIR and recorded five additional podiums while Milner and Catsburg were runners-up at both Petit Le Mans and the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Experience isn’t lacking in the full-season lineup. Not only are all four drivers back for the third consecutive season, 2026 will mark Garcia’s 18th year and Milner’s 16th season as Corvette Racing factory drivers.

For the season’s three biggest races – the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans – Nico Varrone, 2023 FIA WEC GTE Am champion with Corvette Racing, will return to the No. 4 Corvette with Milner and Catsburg. In the No. 3, Marvin Kirchhöfer is joining Garcia and Sims in a Pro-class Corvette for the first time.

Kirchhöfer raced just once in a Corvette Z06 GT3.R last year, but he made it count as part of the winning GTD lineup at the Rolex 24 for Corvette team AWA. He is testing with the Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports team this week.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona kicks off the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is scheduled for January 21-25 at Daytona International Speedway. The annual Roar Before the 24 test days will take place the weekend prior from January 16-18.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Our 2025 was very good. It is hard to find a lot wrong when we swept the GTD PRO championship. But it will be a new season soon and we have several goals as a team. Winning my seventh championship is part of that but we also want to get back to winning the big races now like Daytona and Sebring. Across both lineups we have everything we need. The driver groups are strong and the Corvette going into its third year keeps getting better. Alex and I obviously get along great and work very well together. Adding such a strong driver like Marvin makes us that much stronger, and I’m looking forward to having him with us.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m really happy to be back with the Corvette and Pratt Miller group again for next year. It’s been a great couple of seasons with them full-time and obviously last year was fantastic in winning all three GTD PRO championships. We obviously have a very strong and experienced team on both sides so our expectations are high. It’s a pleasure to be back with Antonio and to race with Marvin, who is someone we all recognize as highly talented and very fast. It will be nice to have his experience in the lineup. There’s no reason that we shouldn’t contend for another championship and hopefully some key race wins, starting with Daytona.”

MARVIN KIRCHHÖFER, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m very honored and privileged to be part of such a great team and manufacturer in IMSA. Racing for a team like Pratt Miller and representing Chevrolet and Corvette as a brand is something that we European guys dream of. There’s nothing better than to be racing in the IMSA championship. I’m very excited to start this next chapter in my life. It obviously got off to a great start earlier this year in Daytona with AWA and winning in my first time in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. I’m very excited for the things that are going to come in the future. I genuinely enjoyed working with everyone on the program from Chevrolet and GM. There’s great, great potential. The team has shown it already winning the GTD PRO championship this year, which was a great effort. I followed the race and was very happy that the guys got the title. I’m really excited, looking forward and feeling very pumped and motivated to get this new chapter started. I can’t wait to have the first crack at the race in Daytona next year.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m excited to be back again for another full season with Corvette Racing and with Pratt Miller. Last year was a great season for the team, but I think Nicky and I would like to enjoy a little bit more success than we had this year. I felt like we were on a good path there toward the second half of the season. The second place at Petit Le Mans was a good example of that. Obviously it’s great to have Nico back again with us in the 4 car again. I’m excited for his future as well with his F2 program. It’s great to have him stay true to its roots in sports cars and with Corvette. He’s a great teammate. Then certainly having Marvin join the team is important. I don’t know him very well but he seems very well-liked by our guys that know him. Obviously he had a great Daytona last year in winning with the AWA team. I’m excited to work with him and excited to defend our championship again.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m obviously looking forward to getting started again coming off a championship for the 3 car in 2025 and the Manufacturers and Teams championships as well for the whole group. I think now it’s time for the No. 4 Corvette to win the championship. That should be the goal and I think we have the team in place to do so. It’s super good to have Nico with us again. We all know how good he is, and he’s getting more and more experience in the meantime as well, so he’s a real weapon to have.

“I’m very thrilled to have Marvin as a third driver with Antonio and Alex. He’s a great guy. I’ve been racing with him for many years. We’re friends and it’s nice to have another cool guy in the team. I’m really looking forward to hanging out with all of them and cannot wait to get started to be honest.”

NICO VARRONE, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m super-excited to return in the No. 4 Corvette with Nicky and Tommy for the three biggest races in IMSA. I always say that Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports is my home, and I love driving this car with these guys and this team. I feel really comfortable and we have a great time together. I can’t wait to be back in for the long ones in 2026. We closed out 2025 in a beautiful way with a podium at Petit Le Mans and the championship for the No. 3 guys. Hopefully we can have fun and get some podiums and wins in the season. It’s a great honor for me to again be a part of this team and the Corvette Racing brand.”

