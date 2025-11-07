Corey Day to race full time for Hendrick Motorsports in 2026

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 7, 2025) – After making 11 appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, 19-year-old rising star Corey Day will compete full time on the circuit next season in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet fielded by Hendrick Motorsports.

Day signed with Hendrick Motorsports in December 2024 and made his Xfinity Series debut March 29 at Martinsville Speedway. The dirt racing phenom ran nearly 30 pavement events in 2025 across multiple series, including nine starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (one pole position and a best finish of second). In the Xfinity Series, Day notched a top finish of fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 11.

A native of Clovis, California, Day will be paired with crew chief Adam Wall, who oversaw the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet program in 2025. It recorded two wins, three pole positions, three runner-up finishes, 10 top 10s and nine top fives with a rotation of drivers. Running just 21 of 33 races, the team led the third-most laps in the series (577).

“Corey impressed us with how quickly he adapted this year,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “He’ll go into 2026 with less pavement experience than anyone in the field, but you’d never know it by watching him drive. The instincts and raw talent are off the charts, and he’s going to keep getting better with more seat time. Corey has a tremendous future, and we’re proud to have him represent HendrickCars.com.”

Day, who will turn 20 on Nov. 28, arrived in NASCAR with an impressive dirt-track résumé that included 10 victories, 25 top-five finishes and 44 top 10s across 73 starts in 2024 alone. That year, he captured the 83rd Turkey Night Grand Prix, becoming the youngest winner in the event’s history. His 2025 dirt campaign featured marquee victories across multiple series, including a High Limit Racing win in Las Vegas, a World of Outlaws triumph at Knoxville, and a third straight Gold Cup Race of Champions title. He also scored an emotional High Limit victory at his home track of Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.

Before his 2024 breakout, Day earned Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, followed by the 2023 King of the West 410 NARC Championship and a World of Outlaws Gold Cup victory – adding his name to a list that includes his father, Ronnie Day.

“The opportunity to race full time for Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve been working toward and feel I’m ready for,” Day said. “I’ve learned so much from everyone here this past year, and I’m grateful for the chance to represent HendrickCars.com every week in 2026. Adam and the No. 17 team have shown the ability to win races, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation and compete for a championship.”

