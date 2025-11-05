NEXT LEAGUE AND NASCAR ANNOUNCE EXPANDED, MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Expanded partnership is part of broader effort to build a more dynamic, fan-first digital platform

NEW YORK, NY AND CHARLOTTE, NC – November 5, 2025 – Next League, the leading technology services company that architects and operates complex technologies for the largest sports brands in the world, today formally announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership with NASCAR. The organizations have worked together for years, with Next League being responsible for key parts of NASCAR’s digital strategy and technology platforms since 2012.

This expanded partnership announces to the world that NASCAR recognizes that new technologies are critical to future business growth. Next League, with its expanded focus on how emerging technologies and AI innovation reshape the way sports organizations engage fans, increase fan loyalty, drive and diversify revenue, will help NASCAR deepen connections with fans across every touchpoint — from content and live experiences to data and beyond. Together, they’ll ensure NASCAR stays ahead of changing fan behaviors and how these emerging technologies continue to shape how audiences experience the sport.

“We’re excited to build on our longtime relationship with Next League as we create new ways to engage fans and reach new audiences,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. “This next phase positions us to lead in a fast-changing digital landscape, with Next League helping us develop the tools and insights to deepen those connections. Together, we’re building a more dynamic, fan-first digital platform that’s ready for the next generation of engagement.”

“We have been fortunate to work with the NASCAR team for more than a decade and are thrilled to build upon our strong foundation with this expanded partnership,” said Next League CEO David Nugent. “Together we will reimagine the digital fan experience through people, technology, and a relentless focus on innovation. Given our extensive expertise working across the sports ecosystem and an innate understanding of NASCAR and their fans, we know we are uniquely qualified to help them build new ways for fans to connect with the sport they love. We’re thrilled to be shaping the next generation of fan engagement together.”

Next League’s mission includes partnering with sports organizations, like NASCAR, in making investments that have a lasting social impact. As part of this expanded partnership, Next League will make a significant commitment to The NASCAR Foundation, a national charity dedicated to enhancing the delivery of health and wellness programs and services to children across NASCAR’s racing communities.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com

About Next League

Next League is a global team of strategists and technologists, specializing in creating, designing, building and operating technology solutions for sports organizations. We empower teams and leagues with innovative digital solutions that drive measurable fan engagement and revenue growth.