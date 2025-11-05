Stallone Nets $150,000 as 2025 Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout Winner

Ethan Lampe and Charlotte Traynor earn $100,000 scholarships

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2025) – A new chapter in the long-running story of Mazda’s motorsports support was written this week as a total of $350,000 in scholarships were handed out at the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout on Wednesday. The big $150,000 check went to Max Stallone. A pair of $100,000 checks were handed to Ethan Lampe and Charlotte Traynor.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout started in 2007 and has given millions of dollars to promising driving talent ever since.

A unique aspect of this year’s Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout (now in its 19th year) was the location. Circuit Florida is a brand-new facility in central Florida that none of the drivers had been to before and is not available on any sim racing programs. This added challenge of learning a new race track was the ideal environment to find the next Connor Zilisch (a Shootout winner in 2021).

The 12 finalists each received two track sessions on Tuesday and a third on Wednesday morning. Between sessions, drivers received coaching from professionals, spoke with industry executives and were interviewed by series commentator Shea Adam.

After one final session on Wednesday afternoon, judges deliberated and chose three drivers.

Stallone, of Austin, Texas, made an impression on the judges from his very first track session and continued to build upon it. By the end of day, in the judge’s mind, he was the clear winner and didn’t even need to go out for the final session of the day, which initially caused him some concern.

“It was definitely a little bit of a shock,” Stallone said of not being in the final run group. “But I knew how tight the field was, and I know there’s so much more that goes into it, other than just how fast you are on the track. So, I was a little frustrated and a little shocked, but I also understood how competitive it was.”

His fears were eliminated at the award ceremonies, and he now has $150,000 from Mazda Motorsports to put toward the 2026 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup season.

“When Ethan [Lampe] got second, because he was who I definitely expected to win, I was like ‘well, I don’t know who else would have come out on top over him.’ And then when she [host Shea Adam] mentioned that the winner hadn’t been on track in the final session, I was like ‘oh, my God!”

Lampe was a Shootout finalist in 2024, but didn’t take home a scholarship. This year the Californian was awarded the runner-up prize of $100,000. Not only that, but series title sponsor Whelen chose him for a sponsorship program.

“That was a huge relief,” Lampe said. “I was super worried after my third session that I wasn’t going to get into the top three because I made a couple mistakes. I was super grateful for the opportunity to make it into the final session and to be the quickest and most consistent felt really good. Plus, to come away with a check and a Whelen sponsorship as well is huge. I would have never dreamt of an opportunity like this, and it means the world to me.”

From one of the most competitive crops of Mazda’s Women in Motorsport scholarship finalists ever seen, Traynor, from Fountain Hills, Arizona, was chosen for a $100,000 scholarship.

She took part in several MX-5 Cup races in 2025 to prepare herself for the Shootout, and the extra preparation paid dividends as she looks forward to her 2026 campaign.

“That was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Traynor said of her name being called. “I’ve worked so hard for this moment, so to see it all pay off is just—I honestly don’t even have words for it. It means so much. And to be able to be part of Mazda and represent them going into next year is by far the biggest opportunity of my life. So it’s an absolute honor.”

The three scholarship winners will be on the grid when the 2026 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin season begins January 21 – 23 at Daytona International Speedway.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

