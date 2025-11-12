After Ventura Win, Jeff Dyer Heads North to Placerville for the BCRA Hangtown 100

Yucca Valley, CA — November 11, 2025 — Fresh off his latest triumph of the season at Ventura Raceway, California Highway Patrol officer and racer Jeff Dyer is heading north this weekend to tackle the annual Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway. Weather permitting, the action is set for Friday and Saturday night at the famed red-clay quarter-mile.

Dyer’s Ventura victory was his third California Lightning Sprint (CLS) win of 2025—two of those coming at Ventura and one at Bakersfield—placing him second overall in CLS wins this season. Add in his two SoCal Lightning Sprint Series victories at Barona, and Dyer stands as Southern California’s winningest Lightning Sprint driver of 2025.

At Ventura last month, Dyer qualified second fastest and finished third in his heat, one spot behind teammate Drake Cardey. Starting from the pole in the main, Dyer dominated every lap around the beachside oval.

“We had a pretty good car,” Dyer said after collecting his second Ventura win of the year. “The track was a little narrow, but you could move around. I’ve had a bad back all week and almost didn’t come—but I’m glad I did. I made a few mistakes, but Bobby wasn’t close enough to capitalize. It got interesting in lapped traffic, but we got through it and got the win.”

Cardey, who qualified fourth and finished third in the main, enters the Bakersfield finale just 52 points out of first place. He also sits on the verge of clinching “Rookie of the Year” honors, needing only to take the green flag in a heat race to secure the title.

This weekend’s appearance will mark Dyer’s first return to Placerville since August 2022, when he finished 17th. His best performance at the historic track came in 2021, when he placed fifth on Night #1 of the Hangtown 100.

The weekend’s races will be Dyer’s 31st and 32nd starts of 2025, with just one event remaining after this weekend—the CLS season finale on the Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on November 25th.

If Friday’s event is rained out, ticket refunds will be issued. Please note that tickets are reserved and cannot be transferred to Saturday’s show.

Fans and teams are encouraged to follow official social media channels for the latest updates and weather-related announcements.

Two-night ticket packages and single night tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr111425

or by purchasing at the gate on race day. Plenty of pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the extra seating in the pit area.

Cardey’s California Lightning Sprint Car is sponsored by Eibach Springs, Cardey Construction, Inland Rigging, Jake Swanson Shock Technology, Last Lap Insider, and Dylan Godeniz Motorsports.

In 2025, the following marketing partners will help keep Dyer on track. Straight Time Stirrups, Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, Fonseca Racing, Specialty Fasteners, and Blud Racing Lubricants. If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2024, call (760) 550-7237 or send an email to mailto:dyermotorsports4@gmail.com.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2025 season.

Jeff Dyer’s 2025 Race Results

2/22/25 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th B Main

3/1/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

3/15/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

4/5/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

4/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints DNS

5/3/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

5/10/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

5/17/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway Ultimate Sprint Car Series 14th B Main

6/21/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints DNS

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

7/19/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

8/1/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th Main

8/2/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

8/16/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

8/22/25 Plaza Park Raceway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/23/25 Lemoore Jet Bowl California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8/30/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

9/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 8th A Main

9/27/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

10/4/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10/11/25 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10/18/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/25/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprint Cars 1ST A Main

Drake Cardey’s 2025 Race Results

3/14/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3/15/25 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

4/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

5/3/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5/17/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

6/21/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

7/5/25 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

7/8/25 Sweet Springs Complex 600cc Non Wing Micros 5th A Main

7/9/25 Mitchell County Fairgrounds 600cc Non Wing Micros 6th A Main

7/10/25 Jefferson County Speedway 600cc Non Wing Micros 7th A Main

7/11/25 Jefferson County Speedway 600cc Non Wing Micros 21st A Main

7/26/25 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/1/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 20th A Main

8/2/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 21st A Main

8/9/25 Santa Maria Speedway USAC Western Midgets 9th A Main

8/22/25 Plaza Park Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

8/23/25 Lemoore Jet Bowl California Lightning Sprint 8th A Main

8/30/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

9/12/25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

9/13/25 Merced Speedway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

10/4/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

10/11/25 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 15th A Main

10/25/25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 1 A Main