Aitken joins Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA

Addition of GTP champion to returning WEC roster reflects strength in continuity

DETROIT (November 12, 2025) – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA announced today its 2026 driver roster highlighting continuity with an influx of additional Hypercar/Grand Touring Prototype experience for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.

Following a successful eight-race campaign that included Cadillac Racing’s maiden WEC victory and three poles, the first year works team will look to challenge for victories in the new season with its talented driver lineup and seasoned crew.

Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens, who combined to score points in every race and place fifth in the Hypercar Drivers’ Championship, return to the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R powered by the purpose-built Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP endurance champion Jack Aitken will join returning drivers Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, succeeding 2009 FIA Formula 1Ⓡ World Champion Jenson Button, who will step away from professional motorsports competition after two years with the team.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jack on board,” JOTA Sport director and founder David Clark said. “We’ve been following his progress closely this year and have been really impressed by his raw pace and consistency — both essential ingredients for success in the Hypercar category.

“As an existing member of the wider Cadillac Racing driver family, Jack is a natural fit for us. He already understands the culture, the people, and the expectations within the Cadillac ecosystem.

“Beyond his performance on track, Jack’s calm personality and team-first attitude make him an excellent addition to our driver lineup. We never take team chemistry for granted — six individual stars won’t win endurance races, but six drivers who work as one can. Everything we’ve seen from Jack so far shows he embodies that spirit, and we can’t wait to see what he achieves with the team next season.”

Aitken, 30, has registered three victories and two pole starts in 22 IMSA races. He recently completed his second full season with Action Express Racing, teaming with Bamber and 2023 FIA Formula 2 vice-champion Frederik Vesti to win the final two races, after contesting the four endurance races in 2023.

Aitken, who drove a Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercar in the WEC Rookie Test on November 9 at the Bahrain International Circuit, finished second this year in the IMSA Drivers Championship and second in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Drivers Championship with Bamber and Vesti. He earned the 2023 IMEC championship.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jack Aitken to our 2026 WEC Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA driver lineup. Jack brings exceptional speed, technical insight, and a fierce competitive spirit that perfectly complements the team,” Cadillac Racing program manager Keely Bosn said. “Our 2026 roster truly reflects the strength in continuity. With drivers competing across both IMSA and WEC, we’re building a unified program that drives shared performance and development. I’m genuinely excited about the depth, talent, and energy this lineup brings to the season ahead.”

Aitken, who has driven an Action Express Racing-prepared Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar the past three years in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, set the Hypercar circuit qualifying lap record of 3 minutes, 22.742 seconds in Hyperpole 1 in June. He also competed in DTM with Emil Frey Racing the past three years, collecting six victories.

“I am very appreciative that Cadillac has that trust and are willing to give me the opportunity. It’s very exciting for me personally because I’ve never raced in the WEC and I’ve never raced with JOTA, even though we’ve come close a couple of times and have had a relationship that is now coming to fruition. They have fantastic people – from the drivers to the staff – and it’s a team that has had success in WEC. I’m excited to try to take what I’ve learned in IMSA at Action Express and bring that across to try to push things forward. I’m excited to start the year and to double up on my time in the Cadillac V-Series.R.”

Aitken and Bamber were recently confirmed as returning to Action Express Racing for the 2026 IMSA season. Stevens will contest three IMSA endurance races with Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing.

In its third WEC season, Cadillac finished fourth in the Hypercar Manufacturers’ Championship. Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA recorded the victory and first 1-2 finish in July at Interlagos in Brazil along with three front row qualifying lockouts, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans to become the first U.S. manufacturer since 1967 to score the pole.

The No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R of Bamber, Bourdais and Button posted three front row starting spots and a runner-up finish to the sister car at Interlagos among four top-10 finishes.

