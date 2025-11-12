Toyota Welcomes NASCAR and American Automotive Innovation to Fuji Speedway

Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (November 12, 2025) – Toyota is proud to welcome a new era of global motorsports collaboration as U.S. drivers participate in the Super Taikyu Series for a landmark exhibition event at Fuji Speedway on November 16, 2025, featuring a demonstration run of six NASCAR stock cars and the debut of the new “ST-USA” class in the Super Taikyu Series.

These iconic NASCAR stock cars, including seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in the 2023 Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick, will showcase American performance vehicles on the Japanese endurance racing stage. Johnson, now owner of Toyota team LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, will be joined on the track by his driver John Hunter Nemechek, behind the wheel of his No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE. Toyota GAZOO Racing driver Kamui Kobayashi will participate in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE, prepared by 23XI Racing, which he previously campaigned in two NASCAR Cup Series races. Fast Track Racing will also field race cars for the exhibition driven by Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers Oyu Toshiki and Kotaka Kazuto, along with ARCA series driver, Takuma Koga.

The “ST-USA” class will officially welcome American sports cars like the Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R and Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, enhancing the series’ diversity and international appeal. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, also Chairman of the Super Taikyu Mirai Organization, supports this global motorsport collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and cultural exchange between Japan and the U.S.

The Super Taikyu Series, Japan’s premier endurance racing championship since 1991, serves as a platform for production-based vehicles and new technologies, including Toyota’s hydrogen-powered GR Corolla H2 Concept. This event highlights Toyota’s commitment to sustainable motorsport and cross-industry partnerships.

Fans worldwide can watch the NASCAR demonstration and Super Taikyu finale via official broadcasts and digital platforms, marking a historic moment in uniting Japanese and American racing cultures.

