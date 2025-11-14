Featured HeadlineMiscellaneousNASCAR Cup PR

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Racecar Set to Debut New Look for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

DETROIT – Chevrolet will hit the track for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season sporting an updated design of its Camaro ZL1 racecar, with its competition debut set to come in February at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.

The latest edition Camaro ZL1 racecar will feature upgraded styling that is aligned with Chevrolet’s recently released Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package accessories kit for owners to optimize the performance capabilities of the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 production car. Chevrolet collaborated with NASCAR and its teams on this update.

﻿The most prominent racecar changes are a larger hood power dome, a revised front grille, and more pronounced rocker panels along the sides of the car. These mirror the new Carbon Performance Package’s carbon-fiber hood insert and rockers, plus ZL1 1LE-spec front grille and splitter.

Dating back to 1955, Chevrolet has competed with 14 different nameplates in the NASCAR Cup Series – recording 881 all-time victories, 34 Driver Championships, and 44 Manufacturer Championships, including the past five Manufacturer titles, to earn the title as the winningest manufacturer in the series’ history.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

