Grillo’s Pickles Returns to Front Row Motorsports for Third Season

Cult-Favorite Pickle Company to Back Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson in Multiple Cup Series Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 14, 2025) – After an exciting 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team, Grillo’s Pickles has announced an extension to their partnership with Front Row Motorsports to span across both Gilliland’s and Noah Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horses for the 2026 Cup Series season.

Partnering with Front Row Motorsports in 2024, the Boston-based company has become one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, thanks to its fan-favorite green and white “Pickle Car” and unique collaborations, including their project with New York City graffiti artist Snoeman at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Todd and the FRM team match our passion for shaking things up,” said Mark Luker, Chief Marketing Officer at Grillo’s Pickles. “Our goal is always to bring some unexpected fun to race day. Seeing the fans lean into the brand has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue to grow our partnership with Todd and Marissa, both on and off the track.”

Grillo’s will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team in four Cup Series races starting at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. The Pickle Car will return for the Coca – Cola 600 in May and in NASCAR’s inaugural San Diego Street Race at Naval Base Coronado in June. Grillo’s Pickles’ final primary race with Gilliland will come in August at the Daytona International Speedway. Grillo’s Pickles will also be a season-long associate partner of Gilliland and the No. 34 team in 2026.

“It’s without a doubt that Grillo’s Pickles has one of the most recognizable paint schemes on the track—the fans absolutely love it,” said Todd Gilliland. “They’ve brought a ton of energy to our race program and some incredible creativity with their paint schemes, especially the Snoeman and Hot Pickle cars. Our partnership has really grown into a friendship, and that’s something special to me. Grillo’s Pickles has made its mark within the NASCAR community, and I’m proud to have contributed to that and continue to be a part of it.”

“It’s been incredible to see the support Grillo’s Pickles has shown Todd,” said Marissa Gilliland, Todd’s wife. “I have really enjoyed playing a role in the partnership, as well, and look forward to continuing to do so next season.”

In addition to their primary races with Gilliland and the No. 34 team, Grillo’s Pickles will join Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team at the Talladega Superspeedway in April of 2026.

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.

All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. With a strong presence in over 28,000 stores nationwide, Grillo’s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people.

For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.