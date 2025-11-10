Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma Chapter Awards $175,000 to Local Non-Profits

SONOMA, Calif. (November 10, 2025) – The charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) Sonoma Chapter, has announced the distribution of $175,000 in grants to 30 Sonoma County youth-focused non-profit organizations. The funds will support programs that provide education, enrichment, food security, medical and emotional support and critical services for children and families across the region.

Among this year’s recipients, the prestigious Earl Broderick “Building Futures” Grant was awarded to Hanna Academy. The $25,000 grant honors the late Earl Broderick’s legacy of generosity and dedication to youth development, and is given annually to a Sonoma County 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on guiding youth toward future careers through STEAM education and skill-building. Hanna Academy will use the funds to support its Career Technical Institute Program, which serves students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) who benefit from a structured, hands-on learning environment. The program helps students develop workforce skills and confidence through training in construction, culinary arts, and digital technology, empowering them to envision meaningful career paths.

In light of the recent government shutdown and the reduction of SNAP benefits affecting families throughout Sonoma County, SCC Sonoma also expedited a $25,000 grant to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. The funds will provide immediate assistance to the organization’s ongoing efforts to fight hunger and deliver nutritious food to children and families in need.

“At a time when so many families are struggling to put food on the table, we felt it was essential to act quickly,” said Courtney Kiser, Director of SCC Sonoma. “We made a significant effort to support as many organizations as possible to ensure children and families have access to nutritious food.”

All 2025 SCC Sonoma grant recipients will be recognized at a private Grant Reception at Sonoma Raceway’s Turn 11 event space. The evening will celebrate the dedication and hard work of local non-profit leaders who continue to make a lasting difference in the community. During the event, SCC Sonoma will present a ceremonial check to Hanna Academy in recognition of its outstanding commitment to education and youth empowerment.

SCC Sonoma’s Track to Table culinary and wine event played a key role in funding these community grants. Hosted during NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the popular new fundraiser featured celebrity chefs Tyler Florence, Ari Weiswasser, and Chuck “Flavor Train” Matto, along with local vintners including Viansa Sonoma and Three Fat Guys Wines. The event drew strong community support and highlighted the powerful connection between motorsports, food, and philanthropy in Sonoma County.

“Sonoma County non-profits do incredible work every day, and it’s a privilege to support their efforts through Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway and president of the SCC Sonoma Board of Trustees. “Together, we’re creating brighter futures for children and families throughout our community.”

Since its inception, the Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma Chapter has distributed more than $7 million in grants to local organizations, improving the quality of life for children in need across Sonoma County. Funds are raised through a variety of SCC Sonoma events and fan participation during major race weekends at Sonoma Raceway, including NASCAR and NHRA.

For more information about Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma, to donate, or to get involved, visit SpeedwayCharities.org.

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile dragstrip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.