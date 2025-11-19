Rette Jones Racing and Kyle Steckly Mutually Part Ways

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 18, 2025) — Rette Jones Racing (RJR) confirmed today that the team and driver Kyle Steckly have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Steckly competed full-time in the 2024 and 2025 ASA STARS National Tour seasons with Rette Jones Racing, showcasing speed, delivering strong results and proving himself as a consistent contender throughout one of the most competitive and demanding pavement short-track championships in the country.

His tenure with RJR included a signature moment in 2024, when he captured a breakthrough victory in the prestigious Red Bud 400 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, one of the crown-jewel events in American Late Model racing.

Rette Jones Racing also fielded an entry for the Canadian driver in his ARCA Menards Series debut during the season-opening event this past February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Together, the pairing produced multiple strong performances, strengthened the team’s short-track footprint, and contributed to the continued growth of RJR’s driver development pipeline.

“This was a mutual decision that allows both sides to move forward toward their long-term goals,” said Mark Rette, co-owner of Rette Jones Racing. “We appreciate everything Kyle and his partners brought to our program and we wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

Rette Jones Racing will announce updated plans for its Late Model and national tour schedules in the coming weeks as the organization continues preparing for the 2026 racing season across its expanding U.S. and international platforms.

“We’re extremely excited about what we have lined up for 2026,” added Rette.

﻿“Our program keeps growing — on the short tracks, on the national stage and even internationally with our NASCAR Euro Series efforts.

“We have several announcements coming that will help elevate our driver development ladder and strengthen our presence in both the U.S. and Europe. This next year is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious in our team’s history, and we’re looking forward to sharing those details soon.”

Rette Jones Racing remains committed to its diverse lineup of stock car, Late Model, development and international motorsports programs, including its NASCAR Euro Series efforts and U.S.-based driver growth initiatives.

Rette Jones Racing is now preparing for its next event to close out the 2025 season at the prestigious 58th annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

﻿Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.