2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets go on sale tomorrow

Three-day tickets provide fans access to the best available seats﻿

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Nov. 20, 2025) – Three-day tickets to the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. The downtown St. Petersburg, Fla. tradition is in its 22nd year and is set for Feb. 27 – March 1, 2026 along the scenic waterfront.

Tickets will be available online at gpstpete.com with pricing starting at $140 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats and $80 for 3-Day General Admission. Junior pricing is available for fans aged 12 and under. Additionally, Pit Passes, Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes and Rookie Racers memberships for younger fans (ages 5-12) can also be purchased to enhance the event experience. Single Day tickets will be released for sale in the new year.

“We’re just under 100 days to gates opening for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg!” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Purchasing three-day tickets right now offers fans access to the best available seats. It’s going to be a full lineup with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as the headliner, the new addition of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series racing on a street circuit for the very first time and even more racing on track.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is annually one of the premier events on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, and the 2026 race will serve as the series’ season-opener for the 16th time. For the first time in its history, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will battle on a street course as part of Saturday’s racing lineup. The full weekend slate also features the rising stars of INDYCAR in INDY NXT by Firestone, more open-wheel action from USF2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire and thrilling sports car competition from the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin.

For all ticket and event information, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on social media using #FirestoneGP. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers. The complete weekend racing and festival schedule will be released in early 2026.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

The 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg airs live on a national broadcast on FOX on March 1. NASCAR will also conduct its very first street race for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in its history on the streets of St. Petersburg in 2026. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 3-5, 2026), BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9, 2026) and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham (Aug. 14-16, 2026).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.