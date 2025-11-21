T-Mobile Extends Partnership with FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, Expands Role as Regional 5G Innovation Partner of Formula 1

Three-year extension unlocks 5G-powered broadcast innovations, elevated fan experiences and exclusive access for T-Mobile customers

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 20, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a multi-year extension as the Exclusive 5G Partner of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX and an expansion to become the Regional 5G Innovation Partner of Formula 1®, underscoring T-Mobile’s role as a leading technology and fan experience partner for one of the world’s most high-profile sporting organizations. Under the new agreement, T-Mobile will bring 5G-connected technologies supporting broadcast innovations and fan activations to the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, starting in 2026.

Since first announcing the partnership in 2022, T-Mobile has played a defining role in powering the Las Vegas Grand Prix, delivering 5G-connected broadcast cameras and drones, mission-critical event operations and exclusive content to fans onsite and at home. From network slicing for real-time ticketing and payments to dedicated connectivity for first responders and media, T-Mobile’s 5G-enabled innovations have helped elevate the annual race weekend. T-Mobile will continue delivering next-generation connectivity at the Las Vegas Grand Prix under the extended agreement, while growing its innovation and presence at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

Building on its world-class 5G infrastructure in Las Vegas, T-Mobile for Business has also made significant network enhancements at Circuit of the Americas, delivering unmatched coverage and capacity to support fan experiences, staff communications, operational efficiency and broadcast innovation.

Starting in 2026, T-Mobile will roll out expanded 5G broadcast support across both races — delivering immersive content, behind-the-scenes access and new production capabilities that bring fans closer to the action during the live race broadcast. In partnership with the F1® broadcast team, T-Mobile for Business will leverage its 5G Advanced Network Solutions to enable cutting-edge production technologies and 5G-powered cameras to help deliver more dynamic race coverage to viewers around the world.

Additionally, the fan-favorite Club Magenta — T-Mobile’s VIP lounge and fan destination at the Las Vegas Grand Prix— will make its Austin debut, expanding the experience to even more fans and giving T-Mobile customers a front-row seat to the action with exclusive access, premium views and more, thanks to Magenta Status.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile

“This extension is about more than just staying the course — it’s about raising the bar. As Formula 1 continues to grow in the U.S., we’re proud to expand our role — powering new broadcast innovations, supporting race operations and bringing VIP experiences like Club Magenta to Austin for the first time — giving T-Mobile customers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the sport they love.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 and President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

“The launch of Formula 1 in Las Vegas has defined a new era for the sport, and T-Mobile has been a valued partner from day one. Their technology, creativity and fan-first mindset continue to elevate the race week experience — and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership as we look to the future.”

Since joining the F1® calendar, LVGP has become one of the most anticipated events in motorsport, blending racing, entertainment and technology in Las Vegas. T-Mobile’s continued investment at LVGP — and now at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin — ensures fans on-site and around the world stay connected to every moment.

To learn more about T-Mobile at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/LVGP.

