Brent Sexton Finishes Fourth at Hangtown

Lakeside, CA — November 19, 2025 – In a race that looked like a lost episode of The Twilight Zone, three-time Lightning Sprint Car champion Brent Sexton threaded his way through the mayhem to score a hard-earned fourth-place finish in the Bay Cities Racing Association Lightning Sprint Car portion of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway.

Originally scheduled as a two-night show, Sexton made the long 540-mile haul solo from his home in Lakeside, California, near San Diego, to Placerville, which is located 100 miles northeast of San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge. The trip nearly seemed for nothing as heavy rains drenched the quarter-mile on Friday the 14th, washing out the opening night and putting Saturday the 15th in serious doubt. Track crews waited until Saturday morning to decide whether the oval could even be made raceable.

Fortunately for Sexton and the rest of the field, officials opted to push ahead—and immediately went to work whipping the surface into shape. With another storm looming, the program was moved up by several hours to beat the incoming weather.

Sexton struggled to find his rhythm early, posting an uncharacteristic 13th-fastest lap in the 17-car qualifying field at 16.986. His heat race offered little improvement, as he started and finished seventh.

Lining up 14th for the 20-lap main, Sexton looked buried in traffic—but that starting spot turned out to be a blessing. Before a full lap could be completed, multiple red flags flew for flips and pileups. When the pre-race chaos settled, Sexton found himself leaping forward eight spots to start sixth before the race officially had a single lap on the board—one of the strangest statistical quirks of his long career.

Once the race finally went green for good, the remaining laps clicked off cleanly. Sexton clawed his way forward two more positions and powered his #3 to a strong fourth-place finish.

When asked how he managed to sneak through the bizarre early carnage, he summed it up perfectly: “Avoid, Avoid, Avoid.”

While most teams across the nation have already parked their cars for winter, Sexton Gatlin Racing still has three shows left. This Saturday, Brent’s youngest son, Grant, returns to action in a new winged sprint car at Merced Speedway. Then on Tuesday, Brent, Grant, and rookie teammate Braydin Collie of El Cajon will tackle the California Lightning Sprint Car Series 9th Annual Western Lightning Sprint Car Championship on the Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Collie—fresh off competing in the Baja 1000 and currently sixth in California Lightning Sprint Car Series points—sits just one point out of fifth entering Bakersfield. Grant Sexton, the 2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car champion and 2023 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, will debut a brand-new Diablo Chassis and sends thanks to Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull for the opportunity.

Brent and Grant will then close out their 2025 campaign in the sprint car portion of the 84th Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway on November 28th and 29th.

For more updates, follow Sexton Gatlin Racing on social media and stay tuned for results throughout the 2025 season.

