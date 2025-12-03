Lange Wins Championship and Bender Wins Main at Bakersfield California Lightning Sprint Finale

Torrance, CA — December 1, 2025 — Aiden Lange drove his number 13 machine to a strong second-place finish in the 20-lap 9th Annual West Coast Lightnings Championship on Tuesday night at Bakersfield Speedway, situated inside Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The runner-up effort behind USAC/CRA standout AJ Bender was more than enough for Lange to clinch the 2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series, presented by Motor City Buick/GMC, championship. The race, part of the Jason Leffler Memorial alongside the USAC National Midget Series, was streamed live on Flo, giving the CLS and its drivers worldwide exposure.

A stout 22-car field was on hand, featuring not only CLS regulars but entries from the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series and Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association. Palmdale’s Eric Greco, home from Boise State University for the holidays, earned Diablo Fabrications Fast Qualifier honors with a lap of 14.262. Talented CLS rookies Drake Cardey and Braydin Collie were next quickest at 14.383 and 14.423. Bender, who finished fourth in the USAC/CRA standings and hails from San Diego, actually tied Collie with the identical 14.423. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Dyer posted the fifth-quickest lap at 14.458.

Racing Junk Heat Race #1 went to Lakeside’s Lange over “Rockstar” Jon Robertson of Torrance and Bakersfield’s Broedy Graham. Greco, who had led the championship standings into August, flipped hard in turn two late in the race. He walked away uninjured, but his night was over.

Extreme Muffler Heat Race #2 was captured by BCRA’s Scott Kinney of Roseville. Rising star Cardey and three-time lightning sprint car champion Brent Sexton of Lakeside followed him under the flag. Advance Racing Suspension Heat #3 turned into a San Diego County sweep, with Ramona’s David Taft taking the win ahead of El Cajon’s Collie and San Diego’s Parker Dumas.

When the teams rolled out of the pit gate for the final CLS race of 2025, Sexton sat on the pole. Lange, already with one hand on the season title, started outside of the front row. Row two featured SCLS star Dumas and fellow San Diegan Bender. The third row showcased the top two CLS rookies of 2025, with Collie inside and Riverside’s Cardey to his right. Taft and Kinney held down row four.

Sexton got the jump on the start, but Lange dove low in turn one and surged into the lead. Sexton battled back and nearly retook the top spot at the end of lap one. A yellow quickly slowed things on lap two when Dumas bunny-hopped through turn two on the rough surface and came to a stop.

For the early race restart, it was Lange, Sexton, Bender, Cardey, and Collie.

Lange, in full attack mode as he chased the honor of becoming the 17th different CLS champion, charged away again. Bender, driving the Dustin Dumas owned Jamul Casino and Resort/AG Sand Cars/Outhouse Coffee/American Racer Tire/Downsouth Motorsports/Twink Race Prep/Triple X Chassis/ZX10, powered past Sexton for second off turn two on the restart. One lap later, young Cardey slipped by Sexton for third.

The order remained stable through the halfway point, with Lange leading Bender, Cardey, and Collie. The gap between first and second tightened when Lange hit a first turn rut on lap 11, and his lead shrank to a single car length.

The intensity spiked on lap 12 as the leaders caught lapped traffic. Bender swept to the outside and nearly drew even with Lange down the back straight. Lange held a narrow advantage into turn three but was pinned behind a slower car on the bottom. It looked like Bender might slip past for the lead, but the lapped car clipped a rut and drifted up the track directly in Bender’s path. Lange took full advantage of the newly opened real estate on the bottom and shot by to maintain command. Bender’s loss of momentum allowed Lange to stretch his advantage to eight car lengths.

Just like Bender earlier, a lapped car interrupted Lange’s rhythm on lap 15. Coming off turn two, the slower car bobbled, forcing Lange to check up—opening the door again for Bender. Lange barely held him at bay. One lap later, another lapped car slowed Lange on the bottom, and this time Bender would not be denied. He pulled alongside and surged into the lead entering turn one on lap 17. Once in front, Bender opened up a big gap and looked to have things under control.

By lap 19, Bender was nearly a half-straight ahead of Lange. But Lange refused to quit, closing dramatically in the final corner. As Bender exited turn four, he struck a rut and his car shot toward the outside wall. Lange charged low as Bender gathered it in. To the delight of the big Bakersfield crowd—and the global Flo Racing audience—it became a full-throttle drag race to the checkers. At the stripe, Bender prevailed by half a car length over Lange. Cardey, Collie, and Taft completed the top five.

“I kind of thought I lost it there,” the happy Bender told infield announcer Genevieve Malone after the 20-lapper. “The track was rough, and it was kind of like, hold the throttle down and hope it does not bounce through it. I was holding on because I usually do not put a lot of tear-offs on for lightning races. I should have, as I was doing the classic, use your glove to clear your view for a minute. I am super pumped for Layton (Kramer), the Dumas family, Dustin (car owner Dustin Dumas). I can not thank them enough. They gave me a call and allowed me to do this. I have done three lightning races this year and this is the first one I have finished.”

“It was a lot of pressure,” new champion Lange told the crowd. “Shout out to Drake Cardey for an incredible rookie season. He almost got it. He made us nervous all year long.”

“I am so grateful,” he continued. “I feel like I haven’t breathed in a month. It is such a relief. I am so proud of this team. At the beginning of last year, my dad had cancer. So we took a year off so my dad could focus on his health. My dad made this car his baby. I am very proud of my dad for persevering through a very difficult time.”

“I am so thankful for everyone on this car,” the champion added. “I would like to thank Langeford Farms, Spirited by Brad, Kopps Custom Guitars, Vital Pack, IZE.INI, Sweets by Tiffany, Collie Ollie, JST Shock Technology, T Shirts by Timeless. My girlfriend Giselle is here tonight. She has been helping us all year. My grandpa is here. So many people have helped us. The Greco’s, the Nehrings, Dyers, Michnowicz’s, and CLS. We are very fortunate to race against an amazing group of people.”

Dyer ended up with the Eibach Spring Ahead and SpeedMart Hard Charger awards, finishing sixth after starting 13th. Tyler Warner, a recent main event winner in the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series, was awarded the Hyper Racing and SpeedMart Hard Luck awards after flipping in his heat race.

When the final points were tallied, Lange finished with a 54-point cushion over runner-up Cardey. Dyer and 2024 CLS Rookie of the Year Zate Legend of Riverside tied for third at 1543 points, with Dyer earning the spot via his three main event wins. Fast rookie Collie wrapped up the year in fifth.

Seven-time champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills, Leland Day of Bakersfield, Robertson, Greco, and Camarillo’s Cody Nigh rounded out the top ten.

Cardey also won the Rookie of the Year award after a spirited battle with Collie throughout the season.

Next up for the CLS is the 2025 California Lightning Sprints Awards Banquet presented by Motor City GMC on February 7, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at Frantone’s Pizza and Spaghetti Villa, 10808 Alondra Blvd in Cerritos. Tickets, which are $40.00 each, are available by contacting: mailto:jon.robertson@sbcglobal.net

For more updates and series information, follow the California Lightning Sprint Car Series on social media and visit the official website at racecls.com.

The CLS would like to thank the following companies for being partners in the 2025 season. Motor City Buick/GMC, American Racer Tires, T Shirts By Timeless, Advanced Racing Suspension, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Diablo Fabrication and Design, Eibach Springs, Extreme Mufflers, EZ UP, Hoosier Tires, The Joie of Seating, King Racing Products, Outlaw Wings, RacingJunk.com, RC Fuel Injection, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, SpeedMart, and Triple X Race Components. If you would like to join the CLS and be a marketing partner in 2025, please contact Jon Robertson via email at jon.robertson@sbcglobal.net or by calling (310) 367-9050.

9th Annual Western States Lightning Sprints Championship Results

Diablo Fabrication Qualifying: 1. Eric Greco, 14.262; 2. Drake Cardey, 14.383; 3. Braydin Collie, 14.423; 3. AJ Bender, 14.423; 5. Jeff Dyer, 14.4548; 6. Parker Dumas, 14.461, 7. Aiden Lange, 14.610; 8. Brent Sexton, 14.652; 9. David Taft, 14.654; 10. Bobby Michnowicz, 14.798; 11. Greg Dennett, 14.820; 12. Leland Day, 14.941; 13. Grant Sexton, 14.994; 14. Zate Legend, 15.127; 15. Scott Kinney, 15.147; 16. Shane Sexton, 15.175; 17. Jon Robertson, 15.218; 18. Cody Nigh, 15.303; 19. Tyler Warner, 15.318; 20. Mark Henry, 15.475; 21. Broedy Graham, 17.230

Racing Junk Heat #1 (8 Laps): 1. Lange, 2. Robertson, 3. Graham, 4. Bender, 5. Michnowicz, 6. Legend, 7. Greco

Extreme Muffler Heat #2 (8 Laps): 1. Kinney, 2. Cardey, 3. Brent Sexton, 4. Nigh, 5. Dyer, 6. Dennett, 8. Gamer

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat #3 (8 Laps): 1. Taft, 2. Collie, 3. Dumas, 4. Day, 5. Henry, 6. Shane Sexton

9th Annual Western Sprints Championship Main Event 20-Laps (with starting positions and distance behind)

AJ Bender, San Diego, CA … (4th) Aiden Lange, Lakewood, CA … (2nd) +0.029 Drake Cardey, Riverside, CA … (6th) +2.101 Braydin Collie, El Cajon, CA … (5th) +4.140 David Taft, Ramona, CA … (7th) +4.955 Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … (13th) +6.060 Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, CA … (12th) +9.642 Leland Day, Bakersfield, CA … (9th) +12.279 Brent Sexon, Lakeside, CA … (1st) +1 Lap Greg Dennett, Livermore, CA … (14th) +1 Lap Zate Legend, Riverside, CA … (15th) +1 Lap Mark Henry, Antelope Acres, CA … (17Th) +2 Laps Dale Gamer, Anaheim, CA … (18th) +3 Laps Parker Dumas, San Diego, CA … (3rd) +4 Laps Cody Nigh, Camarillo, CA … (11th) + 4 Laps Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA … (10th) + 8 Laps Scott Kinney, Roseville, CA … (8th) +11 Laps Shane Sexton, Warner Springs, CA … (16th) … +19 Laps

DNS Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA

DNS Bobby Michnowicz, Oak Hills, CA

DNS Grant Sexton, Lakeside, CA

DNS Tyler Warner, Alpine, CA

Lap Leaders

Aiden Lange 1-16

AJ Bender 17-20

2025 CLS Contingency Awards

Bakersfield 11/25/25

Heat Races

Award

Recipient

Racing Junk Heat Race #1 winner

Competition Suspension Inc. $50 product certificate

Aiden Lange

Extreme MufflerHeat Race #2 winner

Extreme Muffler $50 product certificate

Scott Kinney

ARS Heat Race #3 winner

Advanced Racing Suspensions $50 product certificate

David Taft

Main Event

Award

Winner

2nd place

BR Motorsports – $25 product certificate

Aiden Lange

3rd place

Joie of Seating – $250 product certificate

Drake Cardey

4th place

Saldana Racing Products – $50 product certificate

Brayden Collie

5th place

King Racing Products $25 product certificate

David Taft

Highest finisher with Hoosier tires on all 4 corners.

Hoosier – free tire

AJ Bender

Quick time

Diablo Fabrication $50 product certificate

Eric Greco

Spring Forward (Hard Charger)

Eibach – $100 product certificate

SpeedMart – $50 product certificate

Jeff Dyer

Hard Luck Award

Hyper Racing – $50 product certificate

SpeedMart – $50 product certificate

Tyler Warner

Criteria

Award

CLS Member

Extreme Mufflers 10% off purchase

CLS Member

EZ Up 30-40% off purchase

CLS Member

RC Fuel Injection 50% off products and services to all race series participants

CLS Member

Rod End Supply $30 off each $100 for CLS participants

CLS Member

Series Champion

Triple X Race Components $500 off any chassis or chassis kit

Motor City Buick/GMC California Lightning Series Points

Aiden Lange … 1691 Drake Cardey … 1637 Jeff Dyer … 1543 Zate Legend … 1543 Braydin Collie … 1495 Bobby Michnowicz … 1401 Leland Day … 1276 Jon Robertson … 1162 Eric Greco … 1093 Cody Nigh … 1054 Hunter Kinney … 552 Bruce Douglass … 546 Greg Dennett … 507 Roland Smith … 430 Matt Land … 367 Jason Schostag … 310 Brent Sexton … 268 Robb Pelmear … 265 Cody Dayton … 245 T.J. Smith … 224

CLS vs BCRA Civil War Series Final Points

Greg Dennett, BCRA … 427 Aiden Lange, CLS … 425 Drake Cardey, CLS … 401 Bobby Michnowicz, CLS … 391 Jeff Dyer, CLS … 381 Braydin Collie, CLS … 377 Zate Land, CLS … 373 Matt Land, BCRA … 367 Leland Day, CLS … 352 Eric Greco, CLS … 328

Central California Shootout Final Points

Aiden Lange …242 Drake Cardey … 225 T.J. Smith … 224 Jeff Dyer … 221 Leland Day … 213 Braydin Collie … 207 Hunter Kinney … 206 Zate Legend … 199 Jon Robertson … 187 Eric Greco … 139

2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

April 12 Bakersfield Speedway Eric Greco

May 3 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange

May 17 Merced Speedway David Gasper (CLS vs BCRA Civil War)

May 31 Ventura Raceway Postponed

June 7 Bakersfield Speedway Jeff Dyer

June 21 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange

July 5 Santa Maria Speedway Aiden Lange

July 26 Santa Maria Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Aiden Lange

August 22 Plaza Park Raceway Eric Greco

August 23 Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway Hunter Kinney

August 30 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer

September 12 Bakersfield Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz

September 13 Merced Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz

October 4 Ventura Raceway Bobby Michnowicz

October 25 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer

November 25 Bakersfield Speedway AJ Bender

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ and follow on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints.

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer

2021 David Gasper

2022 David Gasper

2023 Bobby Michnowicz

2024 Bobby Michnowicz

2025 Aiden Lange