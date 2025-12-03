Lange Wins Championship and Bender Wins Main at Bakersfield California Lightning Sprint Finale

Torrance, CA — December 1, 2025 — Aiden Lange drove his number 13 machine to a strong second-place finish in the 20-lap 9th Annual West Coast Lightnings Championship on Tuesday night at Bakersfield Speedway, situated inside Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The runner-up effort behind USAC/CRA standout AJ Bender was more than enough for Lange to clinch the 2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series, presented by Motor City Buick/GMC, championship. The race, part of the Jason Leffler Memorial alongside the USAC National Midget Series, was streamed live on Flo, giving the CLS and its drivers worldwide exposure.
A stout 22-car field was on hand, featuring not only CLS regulars but entries from the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series and Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association. Palmdale’s Eric Greco, home from Boise State University for the holidays, earned Diablo Fabrications Fast Qualifier honors with a lap of 14.262. Talented CLS rookies Drake Cardey and Braydin Collie were next quickest at 14.383 and 14.423. Bender, who finished fourth in the USAC/CRA standings and hails from San Diego, actually tied Collie with the identical 14.423. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Dyer posted the fifth-quickest lap at 14.458.
Racing Junk Heat Race #1 went to Lakeside’s Lange over “Rockstar” Jon Robertson of Torrance and Bakersfield’s Broedy Graham. Greco, who had led the championship standings into August, flipped hard in turn two late in the race. He walked away uninjured, but his night was over.
Extreme Muffler Heat Race #2 was captured by BCRA’s Scott Kinney of Roseville. Rising star Cardey and three-time lightning sprint car champion Brent Sexton of Lakeside followed him under the flag. Advance Racing Suspension Heat #3 turned into a San Diego County sweep, with Ramona’s David Taft taking the win ahead of El Cajon’s Collie and San Diego’s Parker Dumas.
When the teams rolled out of the pit gate for the final CLS race of 2025, Sexton sat on the pole. Lange, already with one hand on the season title, started outside of the front row. Row two featured SCLS star Dumas and fellow San Diegan Bender. The third row showcased the top two CLS rookies of 2025, with Collie inside and Riverside’s Cardey to his right. Taft and Kinney held down row four.
Sexton got the jump on the start, but Lange dove low in turn one and surged into the lead. Sexton battled back and nearly retook the top spot at the end of lap one. A yellow quickly slowed things on lap two when Dumas bunny-hopped through turn two on the rough surface and came to a stop.
For the early race restart, it was Lange, Sexton, Bender, Cardey, and Collie.
Lange, in full attack mode as he chased the honor of becoming the 17th different CLS champion, charged away again. Bender, driving the Dustin Dumas owned Jamul Casino and Resort/AG Sand Cars/Outhouse Coffee/American Racer Tire/Downsouth Motorsports/Twink Race Prep/Triple X Chassis/ZX10, powered past Sexton for second off turn two on the restart. One lap later, young Cardey slipped by Sexton for third.
The order remained stable through the halfway point, with Lange leading Bender, Cardey, and Collie. The gap between first and second tightened when Lange hit a first turn rut on lap 11, and his lead shrank to a single car length.
The intensity spiked on lap 12 as the leaders caught lapped traffic. Bender swept to the outside and nearly drew even with Lange down the back straight. Lange held a narrow advantage into turn three but was pinned behind a slower car on the bottom. It looked like Bender might slip past for the lead, but the lapped car clipped a rut and drifted up the track directly in Bender’s path. Lange took full advantage of the newly opened real estate on the bottom and shot by to maintain command. Bender’s loss of momentum allowed Lange to stretch his advantage to eight car lengths.
Just like Bender earlier, a lapped car interrupted Lange’s rhythm on lap 15. Coming off turn two, the slower car bobbled, forcing Lange to check up—opening the door again for Bender. Lange barely held him at bay. One lap later, another lapped car slowed Lange on the bottom, and this time Bender would not be denied. He pulled alongside and surged into the lead entering turn one on lap 17. Once in front, Bender opened up a big gap and looked to have things under control.
By lap 19, Bender was nearly a half-straight ahead of Lange. But Lange refused to quit, closing dramatically in the final corner. As Bender exited turn four, he struck a rut and his car shot toward the outside wall. Lange charged low as Bender gathered it in. To the delight of the big Bakersfield crowd—and the global Flo Racing audience—it became a full-throttle drag race to the checkers. At the stripe, Bender prevailed by half a car length over Lange. Cardey, Collie, and Taft completed the top five.
“I kind of thought I lost it there,” the happy Bender told infield announcer Genevieve Malone after the 20-lapper. “The track was rough, and it was kind of like, hold the throttle down and hope it does not bounce through it. I was holding on because I usually do not put a lot of tear-offs on for lightning races. I should have, as I was doing the classic, use your glove to clear your view for a minute. I am super pumped for Layton (Kramer), the Dumas family, Dustin (car owner Dustin Dumas). I can not thank them enough. They gave me a call and allowed me to do this. I have done three lightning races this year and this is the first one I have finished.”
“It was a lot of pressure,” new champion Lange told the crowd. “Shout out to Drake Cardey for an incredible rookie season. He almost got it. He made us nervous all year long.”
“I am so grateful,” he continued. “I feel like I haven’t breathed in a month. It is such a relief. I am so proud of this team. At the beginning of last year, my dad had cancer. So we took a year off so my dad could focus on his health. My dad made this car his baby. I am very proud of my dad for persevering through a very difficult time.”
“I am so thankful for everyone on this car,” the champion added. “I would like to thank Langeford Farms, Spirited by Brad, Kopps Custom Guitars, Vital Pack, IZE.INI, Sweets by Tiffany, Collie Ollie, JST Shock Technology, T Shirts by Timeless. My girlfriend Giselle is here tonight. She has been helping us all year. My grandpa is here. So many people have helped us. The Greco’s, the Nehrings, Dyers, Michnowicz’s, and CLS. We are very fortunate to race against an amazing group of people.”
Dyer ended up with the Eibach Spring Ahead and SpeedMart Hard Charger awards, finishing sixth after starting 13th. Tyler Warner, a recent main event winner in the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series, was awarded the Hyper Racing and SpeedMart Hard Luck awards after flipping in his heat race.
When the final points were tallied, Lange finished with a 54-point cushion over runner-up Cardey. Dyer and 2024 CLS Rookie of the Year Zate Legend of Riverside tied for third at 1543 points, with Dyer earning the spot via his three main event wins. Fast rookie Collie wrapped up the year in fifth.
Seven-time champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills, Leland Day of Bakersfield, Robertson, Greco, and Camarillo’s Cody Nigh rounded out the top ten.
Cardey also won the Rookie of the Year award after a spirited battle with Collie throughout the season.
Next up for the CLS is the 2025 California Lightning Sprints Awards Banquet presented by Motor City GMC on February 7, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at Frantone’s Pizza and Spaghetti Villa, 10808 Alondra Blvd in Cerritos. Tickets, which are $40.00 each, are available by contacting: mailto:jon.robertson@sbcglobal.net
For more updates and series information, follow the California Lightning Sprint Car Series on social media and visit the official website at racecls.com.
The CLS would like to thank the following companies for being partners in the 2025 season. Motor City Buick/GMC, American Racer Tires, T Shirts By Timeless, Advanced Racing Suspension, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Diablo Fabrication and Design, Eibach Springs, Extreme Mufflers, EZ UP, Hoosier Tires, The Joie of Seating, King Racing Products, Outlaw Wings, RacingJunk.com, RC Fuel Injection, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, SpeedMart, and Triple X Race Components.
9th Annual Western States Lightning Sprints Championship Results
Diablo Fabrication Qualifying: 1. Eric Greco, 14.262; 2. Drake Cardey, 14.383; 3. Braydin Collie, 14.423; 3. AJ Bender, 14.423; 5. Jeff Dyer, 14.4548; 6. Parker Dumas, 14.461, 7. Aiden Lange, 14.610; 8. Brent Sexton, 14.652; 9. David Taft, 14.654; 10. Bobby Michnowicz, 14.798; 11. Greg Dennett, 14.820; 12. Leland Day, 14.941; 13. Grant Sexton, 14.994; 14. Zate Legend, 15.127; 15. Scott Kinney, 15.147; 16. Shane Sexton, 15.175; 17. Jon Robertson, 15.218; 18. Cody Nigh, 15.303; 19. Tyler Warner, 15.318; 20. Mark Henry, 15.475; 21. Broedy Graham, 17.230
Racing Junk Heat #1 (8 Laps): 1. Lange, 2. Robertson, 3. Graham, 4. Bender, 5. Michnowicz, 6. Legend, 7. Greco
Extreme Muffler Heat #2 (8 Laps): 1. Kinney, 2. Cardey, 3. Brent Sexton, 4. Nigh, 5. Dyer, 6. Dennett, 8. Gamer
Advanced Racing Suspension Heat #3 (8 Laps): 1. Taft, 2. Collie, 3. Dumas, 4. Day, 5. Henry, 6. Shane Sexton
9th Annual Western Sprints Championship Main Event 20-Laps (with starting positions and distance behind)
- AJ Bender, San Diego, CA … (4th)
- Aiden Lange, Lakewood, CA … (2nd) +0.029
- Drake Cardey, Riverside, CA … (6th) +2.101
- Braydin Collie, El Cajon, CA … (5th) +4.140
- David Taft, Ramona, CA … (7th) +4.955
- Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … (13th) +6.060
- Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, CA … (12th) +9.642
- Leland Day, Bakersfield, CA … (9th) +12.279
- Brent Sexon, Lakeside, CA … (1st) +1 Lap
- Greg Dennett, Livermore, CA … (14th) +1 Lap
- Zate Legend, Riverside, CA … (15th) +1 Lap
- Mark Henry, Antelope Acres, CA … (17Th) +2 Laps
- Dale Gamer, Anaheim, CA … (18th) +3 Laps
- Parker Dumas, San Diego, CA … (3rd) +4 Laps
- Cody Nigh, Camarillo, CA … (11th) + 4 Laps
- Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA … (10th) + 8 Laps
- Scott Kinney, Roseville, CA … (8th) +11 Laps
- Shane Sexton, Warner Springs, CA … (16th) … +19 Laps
DNS Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA
DNS Bobby Michnowicz, Oak Hills, CA
DNS Grant Sexton, Lakeside, CA
DNS Tyler Warner, Alpine, CA
Lap Leaders
Aiden Lange 1-16
AJ Bender 17-20
2025 CLS Contingency Awards
Bakersfield 11/25/25
Heat Races
Award
Recipient
Racing Junk Heat Race #1 winner
Competition Suspension Inc. $50 product certificate
Aiden Lange
Extreme MufflerHeat Race #2 winner
Extreme Muffler $50 product certificate
Scott Kinney
ARS Heat Race #3 winner
Advanced Racing Suspensions $50 product certificate
David Taft
Main Event
Award
Winner
2nd place
BR Motorsports – $25 product certificate
Aiden Lange
3rd place
Joie of Seating – $250 product certificate
Drake Cardey
4th place
Saldana Racing Products – $50 product certificate
Brayden Collie
5th place
King Racing Products $25 product certificate
David Taft
Highest finisher with Hoosier tires on all 4 corners.
Hoosier – free tire
AJ Bender
Quick time
Diablo Fabrication $50 product certificate
Eric Greco
Spring Forward (Hard Charger)
Eibach – $100 product certificate
SpeedMart – $50 product certificate
Jeff Dyer
Hard Luck Award
Hyper Racing – $50 product certificate
SpeedMart – $50 product certificate
Tyler Warner
Criteria
Award
CLS Member
Extreme Mufflers 10% off purchase
CLS Member
EZ Up 30-40% off purchase
CLS Member
RC Fuel Injection 50% off products and services to all race series participants
CLS Member
Rod End Supply $30 off each $100 for CLS participants
CLS Member
Series Champion
Triple X Race Components $500 off any chassis or chassis kit
Motor City Buick/GMC California Lightning Series Points
- Aiden Lange … 1691
- Drake Cardey … 1637
- Jeff Dyer … 1543
- Zate Legend … 1543
- Braydin Collie … 1495
- Bobby Michnowicz … 1401
- Leland Day … 1276
- Jon Robertson … 1162
- Eric Greco … 1093
- Cody Nigh … 1054
- Hunter Kinney … 552
- Bruce Douglass … 546
- Greg Dennett … 507
- Roland Smith … 430
- Matt Land … 367
- Jason Schostag … 310
- Brent Sexton … 268
- Robb Pelmear … 265
- Cody Dayton … 245
- T.J. Smith … 224
CLS vs BCRA Civil War Series Final Points
- Greg Dennett, BCRA … 427
- Aiden Lange, CLS … 425
- Drake Cardey, CLS … 401
- Bobby Michnowicz, CLS … 391
- Jeff Dyer, CLS … 381
- Braydin Collie, CLS … 377
- Zate Land, CLS … 373
- Matt Land, BCRA … 367
- Leland Day, CLS … 352
- Eric Greco, CLS … 328
Central California Shootout Final Points
- Aiden Lange …242
- Drake Cardey … 225
- T.J. Smith … 224
- Jeff Dyer … 221
- Leland Day … 213
- Braydin Collie … 207
- Hunter Kinney … 206
- Zate Legend … 199
- Jon Robertson … 187
- Eric Greco … 139
2025 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule
April 12 Bakersfield Speedway Eric Greco
May 3 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange
May 17 Merced Speedway David Gasper (CLS vs BCRA Civil War)
May 31 Ventura Raceway Postponed
June 7 Bakersfield Speedway Jeff Dyer
June 21 Ventura Raceway Aiden Lange
July 5 Santa Maria Speedway Aiden Lange
July 26 Santa Maria Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Aiden Lange
August 22 Plaza Park Raceway Eric Greco
August 23 Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway Hunter Kinney
August 30 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer
September 12 Bakersfield Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz
September 13 Merced Speedway CLS vs BCRA Civil War Bobby Michnowicz
October 4 Ventura Raceway Bobby Michnowicz
October 25 Ventura Raceway Jeff Dyer
November 25 Bakersfield Speedway AJ Bender
To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ and follow on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints.
PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS
1994 Tony Everhart
1995 Gary Sexton
1996 Rob Sczymczak
1997 Jon Rahe
1998 Chris Rahe
1999 Brent Sexton
2000 Greg Bragg
2001 Greg Bragg
2002 Greg Bragg
2003 David Cardey
2004 Keith Janca
2005 Johnny Bates
2006 Donny Gansen
2007 Shane Rossen
2008 Brent Sexton
2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.
2010 Jarrett Kramer
2011 Tim Brown
2012 Bobby Michnowicz
2013 Stephen Limon
2014 Bobby Michnowicz
2015 Bobby Michnowicz
2016 Bobby Michnowicz
2017 Bobby Michnowicz
2018 Jarrett Kramer
2019 Jarrett Kramer
2021 David Gasper
2022 David Gasper
2023 Bobby Michnowicz
2024 Bobby Michnowicz
2025 Aiden Lange