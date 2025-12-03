Parker Eatmon Signed to Part-Time Truck Series Schedule with Niece Motorsports in 2026

Salisbury, NC (December 3, 2025) – Late Model graduate, Parker Eatmon, is set to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut with a part-time schedule for Niece Motorsports in 2026.

Eatmon, who hails from Wilson, North Carolina, primarily spent this past year competing full-time in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series. He also finished second overall in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown.

The 19-year-old is a former winner of the Thanksgiving Classic 250 race at his home track of Southern National Motorsports Park, which is widely considered as a crown jewel event in short track racing.

Before claiming the South Boston Speedway Rookie of the Year title in 2022, Eatmon was crowned as the 2021 U.S. Legends Cars Young Lions national champion after winning over 20 feature races. He began his career at nine-years-old while racing in Bandoleros.

“I’m really excited for the season to start next year as I make my Truck Series debut,” said Eatmon. “Niece Motorsports has fielded some very competitive trucks throughout the years, so I’m looking forward to stepping into one for the first time. It’s been fun getting to know everyone at the team and I think we will be able to have some good runs next year.”

In January, Eatmon will make his first laps behind the wheel of a truck in the two-day NCTS organizational test at Rockingham Speedway. The preseason test will be crucial in getting him acclimated to the team.

Throughout the year, Eatmon will share the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST with previously announced drivers, Tyler Reif, Conner Jones, and others. He plans to compete in select NCTS events as well as several Late Model races.

“We have a strong driver lineup for next year, and I think Parker Eatmon is one to keep an eye on,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports President and CEO. “We’ve been paying close attention to the talent coming out of the CARS Tour because we believe that it’s one of the strongest development series out there. Parker has contended for wins there, which makes him a great candidate for a Truck Series seat. We’re looking forward to seeing what he is capable of.”

Primary partners who will support Eatmon during the season, along with other team personnel announcements, will be made in the near future.

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13 with live coverage airing on FS1. For all the latest news, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

