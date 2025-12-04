Greenlight International Announces Distribution Figures for HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods Highlights Program

HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour Live Stream Amassed over 100,000 Viewers Online and More than 29,000 minutes watched on the RACER Fast Channel

Successful Live Stream Broadcast Extends to an Hour-Long Highlights Program produced by Greenlight Television

The HSR Classic Daytona 24 Highlights Program will be Broadcast in 43 Territories to a Global Reach Exceeding 1 Billion Homes Across an 18-Broadcaster-Strong Distribution

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (December 4, 2025) – Following a successful live broadcast last month of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, Greenlight Television and HSR have announced the production of a full-length highlights program, bringing audiences all the best thrills, spills and classic racing machinery from the 11th running of the historic racing event.

Across over six hours of live coverage, the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour amassed well over 100,000 viewers across its online platforms, as well as over 29,000 minutes viewed on the RACER Fast Channel.

Taking the over six-hour-long live broadcast’s high quality race coverage and in-depth in-race features, this high-quality production will provide great insight into not just the on-track action from the HSR Classic Daytona 24, but the stories behind the racing.

Thanks to the expertise of distribution specialist Greenlight International, the HSR Classic 24 Hours at Daytona highlights program will be delivered to 18 broadcasters in 43 territories around the world.

“Greenlight Television opened up the final day of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods to the world with their first-class livestream and we are delighted to know we are going to reach even more of our loyal HSR fans around the world with the highlights show,” said HSR President John Doonan. “18 broadcasters in 43 territories around the globe is very impressive, and we look forward to again delivering with Greenlight the fantastic HSR product to both existing fans and new viewers worldwide.”

Ant1+

Azam TV

Garage TV

Fox Sports Canada

Ignition TV

IMG/Transworld Sport

Motor Racing TV

Motorvision

Motowizja

MTRSPT1

MTV Sport

RACER Network

Rev TV

Seven7

SIA Sport Media Group

Star Sports Chine

Star Sports 2 China

Tapmad TV

Unbeaten

Combined, these 18 broadcasters total a reach of over 1 billion homes across the globe.

Air dates for the premiere of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods Highlight Show will be announced in the near future.

The on-air talent team for the Classic 24 livestream featured veteran sports car racing broadcaster and frequent HSR commentator Andrew Marriott, who has previously been part of the Classic 24 at-track announcing team. A new and soon to familiar addition to the Classic 24 crew was motorsports journalist and emerging online talent Jonathan Grace in his first appearance at an HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods event.

About Greenlight Television: Producing live motorsport coverage for over 30 years, Greenlight Television has produced coverage for some of the largest motor racing series around the world including the FIA GT World Championship, Class One Offshore Powerboat Series, Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli and the ultimate motorsport marathon: the Isle of Man TT. The Greenlight team has also produced coverage for countless historic racing events around the world from the Historic Monaco Grand Prix in Europe to Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion in America and the Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance in the UK.

About Greenlight International: Greenlight International is a leading TV distribution company specializing in motorsport and documentaries, with an extensive catalogue of high-quality programming that spans, Road Racing, Touring Cars, Motocross, Sportscars and Rallying. Based in the Isle of Man with offices in the UK and USA, Greenlight International is renowned for delivering exciting sports, factual, and reality content to audiences worldwide.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.