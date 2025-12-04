50 Laps Added to 2026 NASCAR Cup Race at NWS

Window World 450 Adds More Action, More Value for Fans

North Wilkesboro Speedway announced Thursday that the track’s 2026 NASCAR Cup Series event has been extended from 400 laps to 450, and will be known as the Window World 450; The race, scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, also marks the iconic track’s first points race in Cup Series competition since 1996

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also return to the historic oval for the fourth year in a row, with a 250-lap event slated for Saturday, July 18

Fans can buy three-day weekend ticket packages including both 2026 North Wilkesboro NASCAR events and a zMAX CARS Tour doubleheader by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Dec. 4, 2025) – Race fans visiting one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks will get even more bang for their buck next year, as North Wilkesboro Speedway officials announced Thursday that 50 additional laps have been added to what is now the Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series points race on July 19, 2026.

The first 450-lap Cup Series race in North Wilkesboro history marks the first time NASCAR’s premier series has hosted a 450-lap race since 1974.

The decision to add an extra 50 laps to what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested events on the Cup Series calendar was an easy one to make, according to North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director Graig Hoffman.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway is all about the fans, and adding more laps per dollar to the Window World 450 is sure to create a better experience for everyone who enters the gates,” Hoffman said.

“Sunday-night races are made to be a spectacle. The Window World 450 will be an electric night at America’s throwback race track, and the stakes will be higher than ever before with the winner punching a ticket to the NASCAR Playoffs.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also returns for a 250-lapper on Saturday, July 18, with the zMAX CARS Tour taking center stage for a doubleheader of short-track activity on Friday, July 17 – giving fans maximum value with a three-day weekend ticket package.

Competition schedules and race-week entertainment will be announced at a later date.

Affordable tickets and camping are on sale now at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

MORE INFO: Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding all events at North Wilkesboro by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan.