Rajah Caruth Set for a 10-Race Slate for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in 2026

STATESVILLE, NC (December 4, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that Rajah Caruth will return to the organization for a 10-race schedule during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet.

Caruth reunites with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport after making two starts with the team in 2025, continuing his steady climb through NASCAR’s national ranks. Since his O”Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in 2022, Caruth has made 22 starts across three organizations while also establishing himself as a respected front-runner in the Craftsman Truck Series. His time with Spire Motorsports included two victories, consistent speed, and a strong postseason run that elevated his profile as one of the sport’s rising competitors.

The team will continue to operate the No. 32 entry as a multi-driver program in 2026. Caruth’s 10-race slate with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will combine with his part-time races in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports to complete a full-season schedule, giving him the opportunity to compete for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship. The collaboration between the two Chevrolet-backed organizations provides Caruth a rare and meaningful chance to run the entire year while contributing to both programs.

“We’ve enjoyed getting to know Rajah and watching him continue to grow each year as a driver,” said team owner Jordan Anderson.

“He brings great energy to our group and works well with everyone here. We’re excited to have him back in our Chevrolets and to play a key role in helping him run the full season and chase a championship.”

Additional driver updates for the No. 32 Chevrolet, along with partner announcements, will be shared in the coming weeks.

Stay connected to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s social channels across Facebook, Instagram, and X for exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the off season leading up to the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, February 14.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.