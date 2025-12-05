Rette Jones Racing to Field Two Entries in Coveted Snowball Derby

PENSACOLA, Fla: Saving the best for last.

Rette Jones Racing will close out its 2025 racing season this Sunday in one of the most prestigious Super Late Model events in the world — the coveted Snowball Derby at Five (Fla.) Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

﻿The annual December classic, held each year during the first weekend of the month, pushes every element of short-track racing to the edge.

Heartbreak and triumph collide over 300 intense laps on Sunday, December 6, as teams battle for one of short-track racing’s most coveted victories — and the right to hoist the iconic Tom Dawson Trophy.

For the second consecutive season, Mooresville, N.C.-based Rette Jones Racing will field two entries for the prestigious race.

2018 Snowball Derby winner and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson will pilot the No. 30 Track TV | Appalachian Sucker Punch Ford Mustang, while Late Model standout Casey Roderick returns to the organization for his second start of the season in the No. 30 Port City Racecars Ford.

Both drivers head into the Sunshine State with hundreds of laps around the iconic half-mile already in their arsenal. And when the engines fire on Sunday, Rette Jones Racing will have two strong opportunities to chase its first victory in the 58th annual running of the Snowball Derby.

Gragson, the Front Row Motorsports Cup Series driver, returns to Rette Jones Racing looking to finish what he and the team started last December.

The Las Vegas, Nev., native was firmly in contention for his second Snowball Derby triumph before being collected in a late-race accident.

“Last year, we had a car capable of winning this thing, and that’s stuck with me ever since,” Gragson said.

“The Snowball Derby is one of the toughest races in the country, but it’s also one of the most special.

“Coming back with Rette Jones Racing, I feel like we have unfinished business.

The guys have put in a ton of work getting us ready, and if we execute, I’m confident we’ll be in the mix when it counts on Sunday.”

For Roderick, 33, who made his debut with the organization in last month’s All American 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway, the outing showed strong promise before a mechanical failure hindered his chance at a stronger finish.

Now, he’s poised to build on that experience and deliver in Super Late Model’s “Super Bowl” event.

“Even though our run at the All American 400 didn’t end the way we hoped, I learned a lot working with Rette Jones Racing,” Roderick said.

“We showed flashes of what we’re capable of, and I know the team has worked hard to bring another fast piece to the Snowball Derby.

“This race is the Super Bowl of Super Late Model racing, and I’m excited to take what we learned at Nashville and put ourselves in position for a strong finish on Sunday.”

Rette Jones Racing has been nestled in Pensacola since the day after Thanksgiving, settling in early to fine-tune every detail ahead of the Snowball Derby.

The team has taken full advantage of the available track time, using each session to prepare both entries for a busier slate of practice, qualifying and race activities later in the week.

“We’ve been down here since after Thanksgiving, and that extra track time has been huge for us,” Gragson said.

“The Snowball Derby demands perfection, so every lap and every adjustment matters. Being able to settle in early with Rette Jones Racing and really dial in both cars gives us a lot of confidence heading into the busiest part of the week.”

Between the consistent early sessions and the team’s methodical approach, Rette Jones Racing believes the additional preparation has positioned both entries for a strong weekend.

With two seasoned drivers bringing different strengths and experiences to the table, the organization feels confident heading into the heart of Snowball Derby week.

“Getting to Pensacola early has given us a great head start,” Roderick said.

“We’ve taken advantage of every bit of track time, and that’s helped us build a solid foundation before things really ramp up later in the week.

“The Derby is such a tough race, and the more prepared you are, the better your chances of being there at the end.”

For Rette Jones Racing, owned by former ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief Mark Rette and former racecar driver and Canadian entrepreneur Terry Jones, Sunday’s anticipated slugfest represents a prime opportunity to close out the 2025 season on a high note in a race that carries tremendous weight.

A strong performance in the Snowball Derby would not only punctuate the year with momentum but also set the tone for a fast-approaching and demanding 2026 season during a short offseason.

“Our whole group has put an incredible amount of work into this effort — not just here in Pensacola, but back at the shop in the weeks leading up to the Snowball Derby,” Rette said.

“We came down the day after Thanksgiving, and with the Derby stretching across nine days from start to finish, our team has been locked in from the moment preparations began. The commitment and focus from everyone at Rette Jones Racing has really shown.”

With the foundation set early, Rette believes the team’s preparation has positioned both cars to capitalize on every opportunity Derby weekend provides.

“The Derby is a race where everything has to be perfect, and that’s why we’ve taken advantage of every bit of track time,” he continued.

“Both cars have shown speed, and with Noah and Casey behind the wheel, we feel really good about our chances to close out the season on a strong note.”

For more on Noah Gragson, like him on Facebook (Noah Gragson Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@noahgragson), TikTok and X | Twitter (@NoahGragson).

For more on Casey Roderick, like him on Facebook (Casey Roderick Motorsports), follow him on Instagram (@casey__roderick) and X | Twitter (@CaseyRoderick26).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

The 300-lap Snowball Derby is set for Sunday, December 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET, live on FloRacing.com.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

﻿Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.