JOHN WOODARD, ROY MCCAULEY INDUCTED INTO THE TEAM PENSKE HALL OF FAME

A Foundational Team Member and the Late Former Team Crew Chief Comprise 2025 Class

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 5, 2025) – The Team Penske Hall of Fame celebrated its 10th class of inductees on Thursday, December 4 as John Woodard and the late Roy McCauley were honored for their contributions to the team at the annual Team Penske holiday celebration. Both Woodard and McCauley are shining embodiments of Roger Penske’s famous motto, “Effort Equals Results.”

Woodard and McCauley’s parents, Kirk and Susie, each received their custom awards Thursday evening as team members welcomed the newest inductees to the Team Penske Hall of Fame, which was formed in 2016. Roger Penske presented Woodard and the McCauleys the custom awards that take 100-man hours to produce in the machine shop inside Team Penske’s Mooresville, NC headquarters.

The team also celebrated another championship-winning season in which Porsche Penske Motorsport captured its second-consecutive IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and the fourth since 2019. Porsche Penske Motorsport also won the IMSA Michelin Endurance Challenge after claiming its second straight victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and winning Team Penske’s first 12 Hours of Sebring since 2008.

Woodard began his tenure with Team Penske in January of 1969 and his first season concluded with a national championship as Team Penske Hall of Fame member Mark Donohue captured the Trans-Am Series title. Woodard was also an integral part of two more championship seasons for Team Penske as George Follmer won the Can-Am Series title in 1972 with Donohue taking the Canadian-American sports car title in 1973. In addition, Woodard helped Team Penske earn six race wins in NASCAR Cup Series competition between 1973-1975, becoming the first NASCAR mechanic to field a Grand National race car with four-wheel disc brakes. During the course of his 20-year career with Team Penske, Woodard worked on the team’s winning INDYCAR, NASCAR and Sports Car programs. He helped build cars driven by 18 different Team Penske drivers over the course of his two decades with the team. Woodard was part of four Indianapolis 500 winning teams for Team Penske (1972, 1981, 1985 and 1987) and he helped the team win the annual Indianapolis 500 Pit Stop Challenge five times during his career, serving as a right-side tire changer. After retiring from motorsports competition following the 1989 season, Woodard continued with the Penske organization, serving in various roles with Penske GM Power, Penske Power Systems and Penske Truck Leasing.

“When I joined Team Penske, it was a very small group of determined people that expected to have success,” said Woodard. “Yet, we could never have imagined that there would be a need for a hall of fame due to everything that this team has accomplished over the course of 60 years. I think I can speak for all of us that were a part of the early years that we are honored that everyone that came after us kept that same determined drive for excellence. It’s why we are still regularly winning races and championships. Thank you to everyone for allowing me to become part of the Team Penske Hall of Fame. I consider it one of my highest honors.”

McCauley joined the Team Penske engineering department in 2003 and following the 2004 season, the Davidsonville, MD native became crew chief of the organization’s part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team with driver Ryan Newman. Under McCauley’s leadership, the No. 39 team scored six wins – including victories in five consecutive starts – eight top-five finishes and four pole positions in just nine NXS starts in 2005. The success propelled McCauley to a full-time NASCAR Cup Series crew chief position with Kurt Busch and the No. 2 car in 2006. The Busch/McCauley pairing produced a win at Bristol along with six poles and seven top-five finishes in 2006. McCauley was reunited with Newman as he became crew chief of the No. 12 team in the Cup Series in 2008. The combination delivered Team Penske’s first Daytona 500 victory in the race’s 50th running that season. McCauley served as crew chief of the No. 12 car through 2009 before he became Team Penske assembly group manager in 2010. He served in that role until his untimely passing in 2024.

“Roy was so proud to work for Team Penske,” said Kirk McCauley. “He worked for other teams before getting the opportunity and after seeing how the team operated from a distance it drew him to want to work for Mr. Penske. It meant so much to him to have helped lead the No. 12 team to the win in the 50th Daytona 500. I know he feels the same way about being voted into the Team Penske Hall of Fame.”

With their inductions, Woodard and McCauley join previous Team Penske Hall of Fame honorees: Roger Penske (2016), Mark Donohue (2016), Rick Mears (2017), Karl Kainhofer (2017), Rusty Wallace (2018), Walter Czarnecki (2018), Don Miller (2019), Dan Luginbuhl (2019), Helio Castroneves (2020), Tim Cindric (2021), Jerry Breon (2021), Larry Bluth (2022), Clive Howell (2022), Nick Goozee (2023), Jay Signore (2023), Gil de Ferran (2024) and Tim Lombardi (2024).

The Team Penske Hall of Fame began in 2016 when Team Penske celebrated its 50th anniversary in motorsports. Inductions into the Team Penske Hall of Fame occur annually. Each year, inductees are chosen from current and former drivers, employees and partners that have made a significant impact on the team and its history. The Hall of Famers are honored both at an event and within the walls of the Team Penske facility located in Mooresville, NC.

