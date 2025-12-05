Featured HeadlineXFINITY Series PR

CHAMPION IRRIGATION PRODUCTS AND JR MOTORSPORTS JOIN FORCES FOR 2026

Leading Irrigation Products Company to be Featured Onboard the No. 1 Chevrolet

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 5, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Champion Irrigation Products, Inc., an industry pioneer in irrigation solutions, will join the organization during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season as a primary partner for three races with Carson Kvapil and the No. 1 Chevrolet, beginning with Darlington Raceway on March 21, followed by Talladega on April 25th and Phoenix on October 17th. Additionally, Champion Irrigation will be featured in several associate placements on the No. 1 throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to bring Champion Irrigation to the JR Motorsports family in 2026,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “As an existing fixture in motorsports we are excited for the opportunity to help them make the leap into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and are looking forward to a successful season for Champion Irrigation with Carson and the No. 1 team.”

Champion Irrigation was founded in 1937 on the Pejsa brothers’ breakthrough invention of the irrigation anti-siphon valve. That same innovation still anchors the company today and serves as a reminder of its commitment to supporting growth in every sense of the word.

With this new partnership, Champion Irrigation is entering an exciting new chapter as it expands beyond residential irrigation and moves into commercial, agricultural and drip irrigation offerings. Together, we are setting the stage for broader reach, stronger visibility, and continued innovation.

“JRM was an easy choice as a partner to help Champion Irrigation reach its future goals, JRM’s practice of honoring legacy and innovating for the future is a natural fit with Champion Irrigations business and cultural philosophy. JRM’s focus on the Fan and Champion Irrigations focus on the Customer align perfectly and we are excited to reach new heights together” – Jim Kapparos Chief Marketing Officer

Be sure to catch Kvapil and the No. 1 Champion Irrigation Chevrolet for their first of three primaries at Darlington on Saturday, March 21 on the CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT CHAMPION IRRIGATION PRODUCTS:

Champion Irrigation Products has been helping things grow since 1937 by supplying durable, contractor-trusted irrigation products. Our product lineup includes anti-siphon valves, inline valves, spray heads, and pressure-regulated solutions engineered for easy installation and long-term performance in residential and commercial landscapes. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, we combine decades of expertise, quality craftsmanship, and real-world customer insight to help professionals deliver results and avoid callbacks. Learn more at championirrigation.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

