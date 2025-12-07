HSR Sebring Pistons & Props Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network Concludes with Great Competition and Close Family Camaraderie

SEBRING, Florida (December 7, 2025) – The HSR Sebring Pistons & Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network came to a grand conclusion Sunday after four days of great on-track competition and and a close spirit of family camaraderie throughout HSR’s season-ending event weekend.

Before Sunday’s final and full schedule of HSR sprint races, the HSR racing family came together Saturday night for the annual season-ending Awards Celebration. The evening concluded with the traditional presentation of HSR’s individual achievement awards that include Mechanic of the Year, Most Improved Driver and the highly sought after Driver of the Year.

The top mechanic honor went to Wesley Stewart of Hudson Historics while BMW M3 and HSR NASCAR Classic driver Stanley Fulton (pictured bottom left) received Most Improved Driver. Driver of the Year was enthusiastically accepted by David Agretelis (pictured bottom right), which put the crowning touch on his most successful season of HSR competition on record.

The season-long strong show culminated with back-to-back overall feature race wins this weekend at Sebring where Agretelis drove his 901 Shop 1973 No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR to overall and class wins in Saturday’s B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge and Friday’s SascoSports American/International Challenge presented by Hoosier sprint.

Another traditional dual award presentation took place Sunday morning before this weekend’s attending airplanes left the Sebring paddock to taxi back to Sebring Regional Airport where the pilots prepared for their respective trips home.

Returning Pistons & Props pilots Jon Rising and Lisa Rising were awarded Best Plane after a panel of HSR competitors and officials selected the couple’s debuting 1949 Cessna 195 Businessliner, one of just 1,180 produced between 1947 and 1954. Fitting right in with the patriotic spirit of Sebring Pistons & Props, the 195 model was also a go-to for U.S. armed forces and was pressed into service by the United States Air Force, the United States Army and Army National Guard as a light transport and utility aircraft under the designations LC-126/U-20.

The pilots in turn started combing the paddock soon after their early-evening Friday arrival in search of a deserving HSR race car worthy of recognition. They soon zeroed in on the period-correct 1970 No. 7 Corvette C3 Roadster of Woody Smith and presented the Florida-based driver with the highly-coveted Pilots Choice Award.

The weekend’s HSR family vibe was also felt on the track where several young and next-generation drivers showed their emerging form.

Brennan Refenning, 21, made his HSR debut to mark a third generation of racers from the Florida-based Refenning family. His grandfather Jack Refenning, 79, has put in an accomplished career in both historic and contemporary sports car racing competition while his son, and Brennan’s father, Brady Refenning, is an accomplished driver in his own right and runs the day-to-day operations of the family’s 901 Shop business.

Driving the 901 Shop 1970 No. 916 Porsche 914/6 – a car his father has owned since Brady was 15 – Brennan raced alongside his grandfather’s 901 Shop 1972 No. 24 Porsche 911 S/T more than once this weekend. Grandpa even passed his grandson in Saturday morning’s B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race en route to a third-place overall Vintage-class podium finish. Brennan in turn recorded a top three of his own in the B.R.M race and collected a medal for a third-place showing in the Vintage 3 (V3) class.

The torch is also being passed by longtime HSR competitor John Reisman, although he and coach and co-driver Eric Curran show no sign of slowing down after winning the P3 class and finishing a strong third overall in their 2020 No. 75 Ligier JS P320 in Saturday’s 90-minute HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin season finale.

With Reisman’s father and longtime racing partner Paul Reisman now retired at the age of 82 after an accomplished career, Reisman now fills the mentor role as his twin nephews Max Ehrlich and Zach Ehrlich move into racing.

After Zach co-drove the Hudson Historics 2018 No. 82 Porsche 911 Type 991.2 GT3 Cup car (pictured at top) with John Reisman to a close Run Group C second-place finish in the inaugural HSR Classic Road Atlanta 10 Hour presented by Mission Foods in late September at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, it was Max’s turn to take the wheel at Sebring this weekend. He promptly went out and showed a fast pace similar to his brother and finished third in the No. 82 Porsche in a 33 car field in Friday’s HSR Global GT race.

This weekend’s Sebring races wrapped up the 2025 HSR season, but the 2026 racing year starts right back at Sebring International Raceway this February 21 – 25 with the next edition of the HSR Sebring Pistons and Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network. Pistons & Props makes a race date swap next year with the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods, which returns to its traditional December date after one year running this past March the weekend before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter X at @HSR_race and Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.