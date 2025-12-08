Honda Technical Support for Red Bull Powertrains in F1 Racing Concludes

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2025 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda has concluded its technical support for Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT)(1) in Formula One power unit (PU) operations at the FIA(2) Formula One World Championship (F1) Round 24, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix(3) held on December 7, 2025.

The Honda partnership with the Red Bull Group began in 2018, when Honda started supplying PUs to Scuderia Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls). This expanded in 2019 with the start of PU supply to Red Bull Racing, and in 2021, Max Verstappen claimed the Drivers’ Championship, giving Honda its first F1 title in 30 years.

From 2022, HRC continued to contribute to RBPT through technical support, which helped Red Bull Racing’s dominant performance—21 wins from 22 races and back-to-back double titles(4) in 2023. In 2024, Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive title, marking another chapter of remarkable results.

Honda will continue to strengthen its motorsport activities and develop advanced technologies by applying the expertise and human resources cultivated through its F1 endeavours.

(1) Red Bull Powertrains: PU manufacturing company within the Red Bull Group, responsible for ESS production and operation from 2022 to 2025

(2) FIA: Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile

(3) Official title: F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(4) “Double Titles” refers to winning the Drivers’ Championship and Constructors’ Championship in the same season

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/topics/2025/c_2025-12-08eng.html.

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/104099/

