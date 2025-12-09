ARCA Menards Series East 2026 Schedule Announced; Two New Races, Hickory and Toledo, Highlight Eight-Race Slate

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (December 9, 2025) – The ARCA Menards Series East schedule has been announced, with an eight-race slate that features a new event at Hickory Motor Speedway and a return to Toledo Speedway for the first time since 2020.

The East schedule will once again feature four stand-alone races and four combination races with the ARCA Menards Series. The season will open with a stand-alone race at Hickory on March 28 and will conclude with the traditional finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series.

“The eight races that make up the ARCA Menards Series East schedule includes tracks that will be very familiar to the series but will also see the addition of the first-ever ARCA race at Hickory Motor Speedway, and a return to Toledo Speedway for the first time since 2020,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “The race at Hickory, one of the most legendary and tradition-rich tracks in stock car racing, already has a lot of energy and excitement around it, and we’ll follow with a much-anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway for the second consecutive year the very next weekend. We look forward to another competitive season and the championship coming down to the final laps of the final race of the year at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.”

The highlights:

The ARCA Menards Series East will feature four stand-alone races, including the series’ first-ever visit to Hickory Motor Speedway and a return to Rockingham Speedway for the second consecutive year.

Other stand-alone races include Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in May, and an August stop at Flat Rock Speedway which coincides with Flat Rock’s 75th anniversary celebration.

There are four combination races for the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East with a return to Toledo Speedway for the first time since 2020, and traditional events at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway, and the finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series East will race in conjunction with the NASCAR National Series at Rockingham Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. The race at Flat Rock Speedway will be the only national-level stock car race held on the National Series’ only summertime off weekend.

All four stand-alone races for the East will be streamed live on FloRacing; the combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be televised live on FS1.

The complete 2026 ARCA Menards Series East schedule (all times are Eastern):

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV Sat., March 28 Hickory Motor Speedway, Hickory, N.C. 7:30 PM Flo Sat, April 4 Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C. 12:00 PM Flo Sat. May 2 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn. 9:30 PM Flo Sat., May 16 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Oh. 7:00 PM FS1 Fri., July 24 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. 5:30 PM FS1 Sat., Aug. 1 Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich. 7:30 PM Flo Fri., Aug. 7 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia. 7:00 PM FS1 Thurs., Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 5:30 PM FS1

All dates and times are tentative and subject to change.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

