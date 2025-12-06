ARCA Menards Series East To Race at Hickory Motor Speedway for First Time in 2026

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (December 4, 2025) – The ARCA Menards Series East will make its first-ever appearance at one of the most legendary short tracks in stock car history, Hickory Motor Speedway, on March 28, 2026. The series will compete in a 150-lap event around the storied 0.363-mile oval that has been the launching point for the careers of several NASCAR champions, including the late Bobby Isaac, Ned and Dale Jarrett, Ralph and Dale Earnhardt, and many more.

The race at Hickory will be followed the very next weekend with a visit to the one-mile Rockingham Speedway, giving drivers and teams two races within an hour of the sport’s hub in Charlotte to open the season.

“Considering the tradition, history and longevity of Hickory Motor Speedway and ARCA, it’s especially meaningful to welcome Hickory Motor Speedway to the ARCA Menards Series East schedule in 2026,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Hickory’s first race was in 1951 and ARCA’s was in 1953. Bringing the two together after all that time makes this race extremely significant. Hickory Motor Speedway’s legacy is unparalleled and the number of drivers who have had success there and have gone on to success in the NASCAR national series numbers in the dozens. We look forward to seeing which East Series driver adds their name to the list of winners at Hickory.”

“It’s going to be a big start to spring for racing fans in and around the entire area,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, who will promote the races at both Hickory and Rockingham. “We’ve had a great response to the ASA STARS National Tour races at Hickory the last three years, and with the number of ARCA teams based in the area we believe we’ll have a strong turnout of teams and cars at both Hickory and Rockingham.”

Hickory Motor Speedway hosted 35 races for the NASCAR Cup Series from 1953 through 1971, with notable winners including Tim Flock, Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett, David Pearson, Richard Petty, Bobby Isaac, and Tiny Lund. Jack Ingram won the first of 42 races for what is now the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 1982; other notable winners included Morgan Shepherd, Sam Ard, Tommy Houston, Larry Pearson, Dale Jarrett, Chuck Bown, Jimmy Spencer, Bobby Labonte, Dennis Setzer, Johnny Benson, Jr., David Green, Dick Trickle, and Ed Berrier, who won the final event in 1998.

Support divisions for the Hickory event will be announced at a later date; the ARCA Menards Series East will share the weekend with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Rockingham.

Ticket information for both events can be found at TrackEnterprises.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 341 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.