Isabella Robusto Joins Nitro Motorsports for ARCA Menards Series Campaign in 2026 with Support from Mobil 1 and Yahoo

“2025 ARCA Rookie of the Year looks for more in 2026”

Mooresville, NC – December 10, 2025 — Nitro Motorsports is proud to announce that rising star Isabella Robusto will compete full-time in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series, backed by Mobil 1 and Yahoo. The program marks a significant next step in Robusto’s professional career as she continues to establish herself as one of the top young talents in the NASCAR ladder program.

Robusto enters the 2026 season with a strong foundation of success in the ARCA ranks. Over the past several years, she has delivered standout performances—including multiple top-five finishes, consistent top-ten results, and competitive runs at some of the most demanding tracks on the calendar. Earning nine top-five results and fourteen top-ten finishes on route to the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year award, her pace, racecraft, and maturity behind the wheel have made her one of the most intriguing female prospects in the sport.

Nitro Motorsports Co-Owner Nick Tucker expressed excitement about bringing Robusto into the team’s rapidly growing ARCA program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Isabella to Nitro Motorsports for a full-time ARCA effort,” explained Tucker. “She has proven speed, a great attitude, and the work ethic needed to succeed at this level. Her past performances in ARCA show she’s ready to compete up front, and with the backing of Mobil 1 and Yahoo, we have all the pieces in place for a very strong season. We’re proud to support her next step and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes with us in 2026.”

With a full season ahead of her, Robusto is equally excited about the opportunity and the partnership behind her campaign.

“I am super excited to be racing full-time with Nitro Motorsports in 2026 in the ARCA Menards Series,” said the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year and Toyota Camry driver, Isabella Robusto. “I will be driving the #55 Mobil 1 / Yahoo Toyota Camry. Super excited and thankful to be working with Nitro and Nick Tucker this coming season. Ready to go chase some wins!”

Robusto’s prior success across ARCA competition—paired with her development through various programs—has positioned her as a legitimate contender entering 2026. Her confirmation to Nitro Motorsports aligns with the team’s ongoing expansion and commitment to developing elite-level drivers across multiple racing platforms.

Nitro Motorsports will release additional details about its 2026 ARCA driver lineup, partners, and program elements in the coming weeks.

About Nitro Motorsports

Nitro Motorsports is a multi-platform professional racing organization competing in Club and National-level karting, the ARCA Menards Series, the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli, and Toyota GR Cup North America. With a proven foundation in driver development and technical excellence, Nitro Motorsports provides one of the most complete talent pipelines in North American motorsports.

For more information on Nitro Motorsports, please visit them online at www.RaceNitro.com.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.

Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.