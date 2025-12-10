Inaugural Top Driver Challenge Proves Successful for TopLiner and Burtin Racing

Atlanta, GEORGIA – December 10, 2025 – The first-ever TopLiner® Top Driver Challenge concluded in spectacular fashion this weekend, delivering an unforgettable evening of competition, camaraderie, and celebration at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford, Georgia, whose world-class facilities provided the perfect backdrop for the thrilling Grand Finale of the year for Burtin Racing. It was a great way to round off the year for the race team, Burtin Polymer Innovations and their flagship TopLiner® products.

From the moment attendees arrived, the atmosphere was charged with excitement. Plenty of fans were on hand to cheer on the finalists who had emerged from nationwide entrants. A pristine, professionally maintained karting circuit, cutting-edge timing systems, and spacious viewing areas earned high praise from participants and spectators alike for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

The evening’s grand prize—an all-expenses-paid experience with Burtin Racing at the 2026 season opener at Sebring—was waltzed off by Steven M., whose blistering official lap time of 25.622 seconds secured victory. He edged out runner-up Sarah V., who posted a strong 25.988, trailing Steven by 0.366 seconds, and Adarius R., whose 26.014 placed him third, just 0.392 seconds behind the winner.

“The level of enthusiasm we saw tonight was unbelievable,” said Adam Andretti. “Steven put down a flyer of a lap—smooth, confident, and right on the limit. This event shows exactly why nurturing future racers matters. The energy in the building, the passion from the crowd, and the professionalism of the facilities at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games made this one of the most enjoyable events of the year!”

Throughout the evening, the venue buzzed with anticipation as the finalists enjoyed hospitality, karting and a private party room in the Mario suite. The widely praised gift bags, filled with exclusive TopLiner® merchandise, racing memorabilia, and special event-only items, became an instant hit—many attendees sporting their new gear that afternoon.

Event organizer and Burtin Racing founder Claudio Burtin praised both the competitors and the venue, “This inaugural TopLiner® Top Driver Challenge exceeded every expectation. The talent on track was tremendous, and the atmosphere was electric. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games provided a first-class environment worthy of a championship-level finale. Seeing the racers, families, and fans all enjoying themselves was the highlight of the evening.”

The finalists kicked off the event with an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Adam Andretti before heading into practice laps. As the clock ticked toward the official timed session, anticipation built across the venue. When the final times were announced, the room erupted in cheers—not only for the podium finishers, but for every driver who had made it to the prestigious final round.

“The experience was fantastic,” stated Steven M. after the karting final. “It was amazing to meet Adam Andretti and race alongside other very fast drivers who I never knew before this event. It helped me improve my lap time and was a phenomenal experience.”

With its blend of professional-level competition, fan interaction, and top-tier entertainment, the inaugural TopLiner® Top Driver Challenge has set a high standard for any possible future editions. Watch burtinracing.com/news for news and announcements!

A tremendous success from start to finish, the event showcased not only rising racing stars, but also the spirit, excitement, and community that motorsport inspires.

About TOP LINER® Truck Bed Liners

TOP LINER® is a global leader in spray-on truck bed liner technology. Based in Georgia, the company has just announced a nationwide distribution partnership with Service Partners. TOP LINER® is also the primary partner for the hugely successful Burtin Racing Trans Am team, with Adam Andretti challenging for the Drivers’ Championship in 2025.

About Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently operates eleven state-of-the-art entertainment and event destination locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Over the past decade, Andretti Karting & Games has experienced significant growth and is set to debut several new entertainment centers across the United States in 2025, including locations in Glendale, Arizona; Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Durham, North Carolina; and Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Check It 4 Andretti

Check It 4 Andretti is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting colon cancer screening and prevention. Established by the Andretti family, the foundation works to save lives by raising awareness and encouraging early detection.