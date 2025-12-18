FOX Sports, INDYCAR Unveil 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Broadcast Start Times

Fastest Racing on Earth Featured with Record-Tying 19 Network Windows, FIFA World Cup 2026™ Lead-ins, Six Hours of Live Coverage for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have announced the race broadcast start times for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

For the second consecutive year, FOX will highlight the dynamic and hyper-competitive championship with a record 19 network windows, with all 17 races featured on broadcast television. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is once again the only premier motorsports series in North America with all races broadcast on network television.

The 2026 broadcast schedule also includes a summer stretch that coincides with FOX Sports’ coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026™, providing a massive and historic showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series. The opening match on Sunday, June 21 will lead into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ annual trip to the exhilarating, demanding layout at Road America and the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America scheduled for 2 p.m. (all times Eastern).

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 action will follow the 12:30 p.m. start of FOX’s broadcast at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid Sunday, July 5.

The biggest match in world soccer, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, and the celebration of an epic champion on FOX will provide a massive lead-in for INDYCAR’s annual thriller at Nashville Superspeedway. Broadcast tune-in time for the 2026 edition of the 400-mile Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be announced at a later date.

In 2025, during the first year of a multiyear partnership with FOX Sports, viewership of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season increased 27 percent from the previous season, generating the fastest growth curve of any major sport.

“Once again FOX Sports is providing an unparalleled platform to showcase the most competitive and dynamic racing series on the planet,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “On the heels of significant milestones and momentum last year, this new season will provide meaningful opportunities to reach new audiences and build upon the best growth trajectory in all of sports.”

Other highlights of FOX’s 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast schedule include:

A supercharged set of three consecutive weekends to kick off the season as part of a record four races during the month of March, which includes the series’ return to Phoenix Raceway for the Good Ranchers 250 at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

A highly anticipated event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on the Streets of Arlington on Sunday, March 15, featuring a 30-minute prerace that begins at 12:30 p.m.

Coverage of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying – setting the field for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.

For the second consecutive year, an extensive six-hour broadcast – beginning at 10 a.m. – for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

The return of fan-favorite primetime racing under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway and the 10th annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ return to Canada for the debut of the Streets of Markham layout and the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham at noon Sunday, Aug. 16.

The return of the popular doubleheader at the historic Milwaukee Mile at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

The crowning of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and a Labor Day weekend return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Coverage of the season finale begins with a prerace show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 6.

WHAT NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVERS ARE SAYING:

“2025 was an incredible year not only for me but also for INDYCAR on FOX, and I know we are both prepared to build on our accomplishments. Needless to say, I’m excited to get 2026 started as we go for a fourth straight NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and cannot wait for the opener at St. Pete.” – Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

“There is so much to look forward to on the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, including our first race at Arlington. As we have already seen in this new partnership, it is one of the most exciting, new additions to our calendar in the recent years, and FOX Sports will provide the perfect showcase for our fans watching on TV. The new season can’t get here soon enough.” – Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren

“I’m a big sports fan, so having the 2026 INDYCAR schedule share the stage with FOX’s coverage of the World Cup next summer is going to be exciting. 2025 was a breakout year for me, and it was especially rewarding to see it all play out on FOX in their first INDYCAR season. We’re looking forward to another strong season for the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda, and I’m eager to see what FOX has in store for the upcoming season.” – Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global

Coverage of all 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions will be featured on either FS1 or FS2, FOX One and the FOX Sports app. The coverage schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship, the developmental series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will be announced in the coming days.

FOX SPORTS’ 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE COVERAGE SCHEDULE:

Date Venue TV Time (ET) Sunday, March 1 Streets of St. Petersburg FOX Noon Saturday, March 7 Phoenix Raceway FOX 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 Streets of Arlington FOX 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29 Barber Motorsports Park FOX 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19 Streets of Long Beach FOX 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course FOX 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24 The 110th Indianapolis 500 FOX 10 a.m. Sunday, May 31 Streets of Detroit FOX 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 9 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Road America FOX 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FOX 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19 Nashville Superspeedway FOX TBA Sunday, Aug. 9 Portland International Raceway FOX 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 Streets of Markham FOX Noon Saturday, Aug. 29 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 FOX 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 FOX 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca FOX 2:30 p.m.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.