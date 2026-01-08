The Best Aftermarket Styling Parts for Your Range Rover Sport 2023

Now in its third generation, the Range Rover Sport combines potent petrol, diesel, and hybrid engines with the latest safety and infotainment features, along with a shortened wheelbase, to deliver exceptional driving dynamics that justify its Sport moniker. This is a full-on luxury 4WD, 4-wheel steering SUV, equally capable on and off-road. And even without the optional Stealth and Black styling packs, which add, among other extras, satin or blacked-out exterior trimmings and larger alloys, it’s the car to be seen in.

On a similar note, functional exterior accessories, ranging from roof rails to receiver hitches, simplify towing and carrying extra gear. What’s missing in the base trim SE cars are dedicated styling accessories to emphasise the muscular lines and subtle design cues that single out all Land Rovers from the run-of-the-mill SUV profiles seen elsewhere. Think splitters, spoilers and side steps paired with matching grilles. These combine with wheel arches for a lower, wider stance and mud flaps to retain the sheen in the metallic paint.

Front Splitters

Splitters are quintessential Range Rover Sport 2023 styling parts when adding visual drama to SE models. Aftermarket splitters in hard-wearing and scratch-resistant ABS or lightweight, pre-pregnated carbon fibre bring the car lower to the ground, giving it a more aggressive, performance-oriented stance. Both materials come in the same blacked-out designs seen in the five-figure Black Exterior Pack (fitted with the factory ‘Narvik’ splitter), and save owners thousands more without having to option the Dynamic SE or range-topping SV trims.

Besides aesthetics, the parts play key performance roles. Splitters ‘split’ or disperse oncoming air into low-pressure fast-moving air under the car, and high-pressure air lingering above the roofline to increase downforce and keep the car glued to the road. This keeps the near 3-tonne Sport stable in turns while providing crisper steering response and more effective braking. Parts marginally reduce road and tyre noise, underscoring the concept of “quiet luxury” for a more refined ride. And they protect the front bumpers from scratches, dents and paint damage on uneven, pot-holed roads.

Rear Spoilers

Front splitters work with rear spoilers to manage airflow across the length of the Sport and balance grip in both axles. Rear spoilers reduce the risk of oversteer and rear-axle slippage by balancing turbulent air behind the vehicle with increased downforce. The parts integrate seamlessly into the roofline and add styling cues that justify the model name.

With a more dynamic, aggressive look, aftermarket rear spoilers combine with matching front splitters to mimic the high-end, sporty aesthetic in trims higher up the Range Rover Sport range while also providing tangible performance benefits. And like splitters, spoilers are offered as more affordable, yet durable injection-moulded ABS variants in gloss black, or if purchase price isn’t an issue, carbon fibre spoilers for improved strength and visual depth with distinctively-styled interwoven layers.

Wheel Arch Kits

Aftermarket wheel arches are another Range Rover Sport addition that continues the aggressive styling theme. The parts accentuate the muscular and bold Sport profile by going wider and eliminating gaps between the bodywork and tyres. They also provide the needed space when fitting larger alloys or high-walled off-roading tyres if you’re taking the Sport for some off-roading fun, while meeting legal requirements (with engineered components that cover tyres extending well beyond the factory bodywork). Sport owners considering improved handling with upgraded performance shocks and coilovers, or shorter braking distances with big-brake kits, will also benefit.

Consider industry-grade plastics such as ABS or polyurethane for low weight, scratch, and UV-resistance. These are usually optioned in matte or gloss black to continue the seamless look of aftermarket splitters and spoilers in similar materials. Or go with carbon-fibre for improved impact resistance against spraying gravel and road debris, and to mimic the styling language of the SV Sport range.

Side Steps

Factory-fitted, powered Land Rover side steps for the Sport can cost upwards of £3000. Save the cash for more functional upgrades, such as alloys in sizes (20″ to 22″) and finishes (matt gunmetal, gloss black, silver, etc.) to suit the rest of the car and instead use the savings for fixed aftermarket side steps. OEM-styled variants feature coated, corrosion-resistant metals to ensure strength, paired with hard-wearing ABS plastic or non-slip rubber inserts for improved grip. To ensure a cleaner look, opt for colour-coded side steps that match the factory paint, or consider subdued black and silver when upgrading the car with multiple Range Rover Sport 2023 styling parts.

A key benefit of side steps is to provide easier entry and exit and prevent slips or falls, while protecting the side panels and doors from wheel spray and road debris. With easier and safer access to the roof rails, side steps are also paramount when accessing roof rail-mounted luggage carriers or sporting gear.

Performance Exhausts

With petrol and hybrid engines varying in output between 350hp and 550hp, no L461 Range Rover Sport is short on power. But there’s always room for more. Performance exhaust systems let the turbocharged inline-6 and V-8 engines breathe, offering a balanced mix of improved airflow for increased power and torque, better durability with high-end materials, and an exhaust note befitting of a car this size.

Manufacturers use wider, straighter piping in machined stainless steel alloys in entry-level systems, and move up to titanium and nickel alloys for improved strength and heat resistance, while finishing the tips in carbon fibre (or a selection of exotic metals) to match the aesthetics achieved with splitters, spoilers, wheel arches and other Range Rover Sport 2023 styling parts.

Proprietary designs, such as valve control, also let Sport owners customise the sound from the tips. This can be manually operated, via phone apps or remotes, to change exhaust volume and flow depending on the driving environment. Or preset to adjust to changing engine loads, with sounds ranging from whisper quiet for the daily commute, or a deafening roar when you want to hear all the horsepower at work.

When shopping for exterior Range Rover Sport styling parts and accessories, consider compatibility with trims and engines, overall builds and materials, and how parts meet style and personalisation needs. Choose durable exterior bodywork in lightweight, industrial-grade plastics or carbon fibre, manufactured to exacting dimensions for a clean fit. And go with big-brand exhaust manufacturers for more performance, better sound, and exhausts that let you be seen and heard.