Responsible gaming without Spelpaus: how to control yourself in casinos without Swedish restrictions

By SM
4 Minute Read

The final article in this series tackles perhaps the most important question of all: how can players who choose casinos without a Swedish license—and thus without Spelpaus, mandatory deposit limits, and other protective mechanisms—still gamble responsibly? This challenge requires self-awareness, discipline, and concrete tools.

Self-reflection before gambling is the first step. Every player should honestly ask themselves why they gamble. Is it for entertainment and excitement? Or to escape from problems, stress, or financial worries? If gambling is a way of coping with negative emotions, the risk of problematic gambling is high regardless of the type of casino used.

Personal limits must be set proactively. Without the system’s mandatory limits, the player must decide for themselves: How much can I lose per week/month without affecting my finances? How much time do I want to spend gambling? What situations should I avoid (e.g., never gamble when drinking alcohol)?

Financial planning is fundamental. Create a separate “entertainment budget” where gambling money comes from the same pool as movies, restaurant visits, and other leisure activities. Never use money intended for rent, food, bills, or savings. A good rule of thumb is to never gamble with more than 5% of your monthly income after fixed costs.

A separate gambling account can help. Create a separate bank account or e-wallet specifically for gambling. Only transfer your predetermined gambling budget there. When the money runs out, stop gambling. This creates a clear psychological and practical barrier to gambling too much.

Time-based limits are just as important as financial ones. Set a timer on your phone for maximum playing time per session (e.g., 1-2 hours). Research shows that longer sessions dramatically increase the risk of impulsive decisions and “chasing losses.” Take regular breaks every 30 minutes.

Chasing losses is the biggest trap. When you lose, the impulse to “win back” is extremely strong. Establish a personal rule: if you lose X amount of money in a session, stop immediately for the day. Accept that losses are part of gambling and that trying to win back almost always leads to greater losses.

Reality checks by keeping a gambling journal help enormously. Document each gambling session: date, time, amounts wagered, results, feelings before and after. After a month, review the journal. Patterns of problematic behavior become apparent when documented, even if they are invisible in the moment.

Support systems and accountability by sharing your gambling limits with a trusted friend or family member can create external accountability. Ask them to regularly check in on how your gambling is going. This transparency counteracts the isolation that often accompanies problem gambling.

Technological tools such as applications like Gamban (which blocks access to gambling websites) can be installed voluntarily. Although these can be circumvented, they create an extra point of friction that gives you time to reevaluate impulsive decisions.

Voluntary self-exclusion programs are offered by some reputable unlicensed casinos. Even without Spelpaus, you can request to be excluded from a specific casino. This only works on a casino-by-casino basis, not system-wide, but it’s better than nothing.

Warning signs of problematic gambling include: gambling with borrowed money, lying to loved ones about gambling, neglecting work or relationships for gambling, feeling irritated when unable to gamble, or using gambling to escape problems. If several of these apply, seek help.

Professional help is available. The gambling helpline (020-819 100) is free, anonymous, and available to all Swedes. Therapeutic treatment, both individual and group-based, has been shown to be effective for gambling addiction. Get in touch early—it’s easier to deal with problems before they become serious.

Breaks and recovery by taking extended breaks from gambling regularly (e.g., a whole month’s break every quarter) will help you evaluate your relationship with gambling. Can you take a break easily? Are you constantly thinking about gambling? This reveals whether gambling is a hobby or an addiction.

Alternative activities that provide a similar dopamine rush to gambling—such as exercise, new hobbies, and social activities—can help replace gambling urges. Many former problem gamblers report that finding new passions was crucial to their recovery.

Understanding the mathematics of gambling helps with perspective. House edge and RTP mean that the casino always wins in the long run, mathematically speaking. If you understand that 96% RTP means that you statistically lose $4 per $100 wagered, it becomes clear that gambling is not a source of income but an entertainment that costs money.

Mindfulness and presence while gambling can reduce impulsivity. Before each bet, take a breath and ask: Is this bet part of my plan? Or am I acting on impulse? This simple pause can prevent many bad decisions.

Learn constructively from relapses if you break your self-imposed limits. Instead of giving up completely, analyze what went wrong: Were you in a vulnerable emotional position? Had you been drinking any alcohol? Was your budget too generous? Adjust your systems based on what you have learned.

In summary, responsible gambling without Spelpaus and other system-based protections is certainly possible, but it requires significantly more self-discipline, planning, and self-awareness than gambling within the regulated system. For people with good self-control and stable finances, this can work very well. However, for vulnerable individuals or those with a history of gambling problems, the lack of external controls poses a significant risk. It is the responsibility of each individual to honestly assess their own ability to self-regulate before choosing to gamble outside the protected system.

