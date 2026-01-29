IKEA, Best Buy Partner with Hocevar, Spire Motorsports for Daytona CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Tilt

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 29, 2026) – IKEA and Best Buy, two iconic global retailers, will serve as co-primary sponsors aboard Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST with driver Carson Hocevar at the controls for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

In 2025, Best Buy and IKEA partnered to open their first‑ever “IKEA at Best Buy” planning and shopping experiences in select stores across Texas and Florida, combining the latest and greatest major appliances from Best Buy with IKEA’s well‑designed, functional and affordable home furnishings. As both brands continue to build momentum through their partnership, they are excited to come together again in a new way alongside Spire Motorsports.

Hocevar is a five-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner and the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year. The Portage, Mich., native earned his most recent CRAFTSMAN Truck Series checkered flag in last May’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In 2025, he tallied one pole position, two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, including runners-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway during his sophomore season on NASCAR’s senior circuit.

“Ultimately, it’s super cool to represent two major brands that I’m familiar with and have strong connections to the NASCAR fan base,” said Hocevar. “My first time ever building furniture was an IKEA set, and I obviously play a lot of video games and get my electronics from Best Buy. To have both of them connected and riding with me on the No. 77 Silverado at Daytona is really special. I’ve enjoyed watching the Spire Motorsports trucks there the last two years, and I’m excited to be part of it now.”

Hocevar’s impressive and rapid development at the sport’s highest level, positions him as an ideal ambassador for both brands with a keen eye toward IKEA and Best Buy’s focus on innovation, performance and long-term fan engagement.

Hocevar has logged 81 career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts including one pole, 22 top five and 32 top 10s. On the NASCAR Cup Series side of the ledger, he’s also notched 81 starts where he’s recorded one pole, three top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.

This partnership offers another opportunity for Best Buy and IKEA to spotlight their growing relationship as they engage with NASCAR fans on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The Fresh From Florida 250 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, February 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The first of 25 on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About IKEA…

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA.US, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Best Buy…

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the largest specialty consumer electronics retailer in North America. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. We generated more than $41.5 billion of revenue in fiscal 2025, operate more than 1,000 retail stores in North America, and have more than 80,000 employees. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com and investors.bestbuy.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.