Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Preece’s Third Place Run Leads Ford Racing in Daytona 500 Qualifying

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 Qualifying
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Ford Unofficial Qualifying Results:
3rd – Ryan Preece
8th – Chris Buescher
10th – Joey Logano
15th – Corey LaJoie
17th – Austin Cindric
18th – Brad Keselowski
19th – Zane Smith
20th – Ryan Blaney
27th – Josh Berry
33rd – Todd Gilliland
41st – Chandler Smith
43rd – Casey Mears
45th – Noah Gragson
RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Kroger/Viva Towels Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT IS THE EMOTION FOR YOU RIGHT NOW, BEING ONE SPOT OUT OF CLINCHING A FRONT ROW SPOT BUT STILL QUALIFYING THIRD OVERALL? “We have a really fast Ford Mustang. It’s the same thing as last year. We qualified third last year and unfortunately didn’t lock ourselves into the front row, but I’m ready to race the Duels. I’m excited about it. We’ve got a fast Ford Mustang. Viva Towels, Kroger, Ford Mustang. It was a really great job prepping this race car and it makes me excited about tomorrow.”
YOU HAVE A LOT OF MOMENTUM RIGHT NOW AFTER WINNING THE CLASH AND NOW QUALIFYING THIRD. HOW DOES THAT FEEL? “I’m a big guy on when you get momentum don’t let it go, so we’re ready to race.”