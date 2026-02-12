Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Preece’s Third Place Run Leads Ford Racing in Daytona 500 Qualifying

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 Qualifying

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Ford Unofficial Qualifying Results:

3rd – Ryan Preece

8th – Chris Buescher

10th – Joey Logano

15th – Corey LaJoie

17th – Austin Cindric

18th – Brad Keselowski

19th – Zane Smith

20th – Ryan Blaney

27th – Josh Berry

33rd – Todd Gilliland

41st – Chandler Smith

43rd – Casey Mears

45th – Noah Gragson

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Kroger/Viva Towels Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT IS THE EMOTION FOR YOU RIGHT NOW, BEING ONE SPOT OUT OF CLINCHING A FRONT ROW SPOT BUT STILL QUALIFYING THIRD OVERALL? “We have a really fast Ford Mustang. It’s the same thing as last year. We qualified third last year and unfortunately didn’t lock ourselves into the front row, but I’m ready to race the Duels. I’m excited about it. We’ve got a fast Ford Mustang. Viva Towels, Kroger, Ford Mustang. It was a really great job prepping this race car and it makes me excited about tomorrow.”

YOU HAVE A LOT OF MOMENTUM RIGHT NOW AFTER WINNING THE CLASH AND NOW QUALIFYING THIRD. HOW DOES THAT FEEL? “I’m a big guy on when you get momentum don’t let it go, so we’re ready to race.”