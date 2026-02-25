Spire Motorsports OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 Race Advance

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will head to the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the series’ inaugural street-course event. In 18 previous road course events, Spire Motorsports has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

The OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 will be televised live on FOX Saturday, Feb. 28 beginning at noon Eastern Standard Time. The third of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will make his first of 12 starts aboard Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Mosack and his fellow competitors will take to the 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course for Saturday’s OnlyBulls Green Flag 150, marking the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ first race on a street course and the first of two street-circuit events on the 2026 schedule.

Mosack spent six races in the seat of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Silverado in 2024 where he tallied one top five and four top 10s, highlighted by a third-place finish at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Across 36 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, the Charlotte, N.C., native logged one pole position, one top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He has made four road-course starts, highlighted by a 10th-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL last October.

The 27-year-old driver has made 34 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with his best finishes coming on road courses. Mosack earned fifth-place finishes at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (2023) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (2025).

The accomplished road racer has registered 40 total starts in the Trans Am CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series where he’s logged six poles, nine podiums and 18 top-five finishes, including back-to-back victories at Watkins Glen in 2021 and 2022. In two full-time seasons on the tour, he ranked third and fourth in the season-ending point standings in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

Mosack will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-071 Saturday afternoon. Most recently, Connor Zilisch wheeled this truck to a fifth-place finish last October at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Before it was property of Spire Motorsports, chassis SMT-071 saw previous success as the primary road-course truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Busch drove it to victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022, leading 45 of the event’s 75 laps en route to the now defunct team’s 95th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win.

In 10 races, SMT-071 has tallied two poles, one win and six top fives while maintaining a 3.8 average starting position and a 10th-place average finish. The truck has paced the field for 94 circuits and led laps in six of its 10 starts.

Connor Mosack Quotes

You have plenty of road racing experience, but St. Petersburg is a tight street circuit. What stands out most about tackling this track for the first time in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck?

“St. Petersburg seems like it has some high-speed, high-risk corners that are really tight. I think a lot of guys will probably get into trouble there. And something that’s unique about the trucks and street courses is how sensitive the fenders and bodies are. Any kind of small mistake where you kiss the fence a little bit, or make contact with other trucks, it can really harm your day, cut a tire down or hurt the down force. It’s going to be easy to make a lot of mistake but, it looks like a fun, tight street course so I am looking forward to it.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie will call the shots for Connor Mosack in 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 2026.

Pattie led Kyle Busch to his 68th-career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory last Saturday in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch led a total of 37 laps, including the final seven, to secure Spire Motorsports’ 10th series’ win.

In NASCAR Cup Series competition, Pattie was atop the box for a pair of road course victories. In 2010, Juan Pablo Montoya led 74 of 90 laps en route to a dominant 4.735-second win at Watkins Glen International. Two years later, Clint Bowyer held off a hard-charging Tony Stewart in the final laps at Sonoma Raceway to earn the first of his three wins of the 2012 season.

Pattie is a 25-year veteran of the sport, 14 of which came in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a crew chief, he earned six wins in Cup Series competition and 11 in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

James Hinchcliffe – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

James Hinchcliffe will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Hinchcliffe captured victory in the 2013 NTT INDYCAR Series Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg where he snagged the lead on Lap 85 and paced the field for the race’s final 26 circuits.

The 2011 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year will pull double duty this weekend. In addition to his responsibilities behind the wheel of the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevy, Hinchcliffe will also handle broadcast duties for FOX during the network’s television coverage of Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NTT INDYCAR Series race.

The 39-year-old currently contributes to Formula One coverage as part of the F1 TV broadcast team after joining FOX Sports as a race analyst for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2025.

Hinchcliffe, a six-time INDYCAR race winner, brings extensive experience to the streets of St. Pete, where he registered one win, three top-five and five top-10 finishes across 10 career starts at the 1.8-mile venue.

Over an 11-year INDYCAR SERIES career that spanned 2011-2021, Hinchliffe collected 18 podium finishes in 161 starts. The first three of his six wins came in 2013 with Andretti Global, a pillar component of TWG Motorsports. Known affectionately as the “Mayor of Hinchtown,” the 39-year-old driver’s charismatic personality contributed to two INDYCAR Fan Favorite Awards (2012 and 2018), opening the door to a new career in the broadcast booth in 2022.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

Hinchcliffe will drive Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-072 Saturday afternoon. This is the same Chevrolet Silverado Rajah Caruth raced to a fourth-place finish last October at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Over 10 starts, a collection of drivers have driven this Spire Motorsports-prepared racer to three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

James Hinchcliffe Quotes

You’ve had success on street circuits in the NTT INDYCAR Series. How do you expect that experience to translate as you make your first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start?

“Well, given the nature of any street circuit, with the walls so close and huge penalties for making mistakes, any track knowledge is an advantage. That said, I don’t know anything about racing a truck, so what I have in circuit knowledge, the series regulars have in truck knowledge. It will be interesting to see how that translates to performance.”

What aspects of the truck will require the biggest adjustment for you heading into St. Pete?

“Pretty much everything. Having a roof, sitting on the left, an H-pattern gearbox…short of the fact it has four tires, an engine and a steering wheel, there really isn’t much that translates from an INDYCAR. While the adjustment is big, I’ve got to thank Spire Motorsports so much for all the effort in preparing me as best they can for my first race. It’s already been a huge team effort and I’m excited to see how it plays out.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Chad Walter returns to the top of the No. 77 pit box, an entry that will see a host of all-star drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter guided Carson Hocevar and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team to a runner-up finish in last weekend’s Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway after overcoming early race damage and managing overheating concerns. Hocevar raced in the top five through the opening stages and played a key role in securing the team’s first one-two finish of the season.

In 19 starts on road courses atop the pit box in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Cornell University graduate has tallied one win, five top fives and seven top 10s. Walter called Ron Fellows 2008 win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The duo played strategy and elected to stay out as rain was approaching. When heavy rain drenched the track on Lap 48, the race was declared official, awarding Fellows the checkered flag.

Between NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Albion, N.Y. native has racked up six wins, 55 top fives and 139 top 10s.

Walter earned a mechanical engineering degree from the Cornell University College of Engineering. During his studies, he played defensive end for the Big Red football team.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.